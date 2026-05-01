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Cadillac Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 1, 2026, 7:44 PM

Friday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Second Round

Cameron Young 64-67—131
Alex Smalley 65-71—136
Jordan Spieth 65-71—136
Nick Taylor 66-70—136
Gary Woodland 68-69—137
Alex Fitzpatrick 72-66—138
Brian Harman 68-70—138
Si Woo Kim 70-68—138
Taylor Pendrith 71-67—138
Kristoffer Reitan 70-68—138
Scottie Scheffler 71-67—138
Rickie Fowler 69-70—139
Matthew McCarty 69-70—139
J.T. Poston 71-68—139
Andrew Putnam 68-71—139
Bud Cauley 69-71—140
Nicolas Echavarria 67-73—140
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70—140
Ben Griffin 70-70—140
Harry Hall 71-69—140
Kurt Kitayama 76-64—140
Aldrich Potgieter 69-71—140
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-66—140
Hideki Matsuyama 70-71—141
J.J. Spaun 72-69—141
Akshay Bhatia 70-72—142
Corey Conners 73-69—142
Lucas Glover 72-70—142
Russell Henley 72-70—142
Max Homa 70-72—142
Min Woo Lee 70-72—142
Denny McCarthy 71-71—142
Sam Stevens 71-71—142
Brian Campbell 70-73—143
Ryan Fox 72-71—143
Tom Hoge 69-74—143
Nicolai Hojgaard 75-68—143
Alex Noren 74-69—143
Sepp Straka 70-73—143
Justin Thomas 70-73—143
Daniel Berger 76-68—144
Sam Burns 76-68—144
Ricky Castillo 73-71—144
Pierceson Coody 72-72—144
Ryan Gerard 72-72—144
Chris Gotterup 73-71—144
Max Greyserman 72-72—144
Keegan Bradley 72-73—145
Michael Kim 74-71—145
Maverick McNealy 71-74—145
Sahith Theegala 69-76—145
Michael Thorbjornsen 74-71—145
Jhonattan Vegas 75-70—145
Matt Wallace 74-71—145
Harris English 74-72—146
Viktor Hovland 75-71—146
David Lipsky 71-75—146
Keith Mitchell 74-72—146
Jordan L. Smith 73-73—146
Austin Smotherman 77-69—146
Chandler Blanchet 75-72—147
Jason Day 77-70—147
Sungjae Im 70-77—147
Shane Lowry 72-75—147
Collin Morikawa 75-72—147
Patrick Rodgers 71-76—147
Adam Scott 76-71—147
Joel Dahmen 75-73—148
Ryo Hisatsune 72-77—149
Andrew Novak 71-78—149
Justin Rose 74-75—149
Jacob Bridgeman 79-71—150

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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