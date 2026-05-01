Cadillac Championship Scores

Friday
At Blue Monster at Doral
Miami
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72
Second Round
|Cameron Young
|64-67—131
|Alex Smalley
|65-71—136
|Jordan Spieth
|65-71—136
|Nick Taylor
|66-70—136
|Gary Woodland
|68-69—137
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|72-66—138
|Brian Harman
|68-70—138
|Si Woo Kim
|70-68—138
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-67—138
|Kristoffer Reitan
|70-68—138
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-67—138
|Rickie Fowler
|69-70—139
|Matthew McCarty
|69-70—139
|J.T. Poston
|71-68—139
|Andrew Putnam
|68-71—139
|Bud Cauley
|69-71—140
|Nicolas Echavarria
|67-73—140
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-70—140
|Ben Griffin
|70-70—140
|Harry Hall
|71-69—140
|Kurt Kitayama
|76-64—140
|Aldrich Potgieter
|69-71—140
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|74-66—140
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-71—141
|J.J. Spaun
|72-69—141
|Akshay Bhatia
|70-72—142
|Corey Conners
|73-69—142
|Lucas Glover
|72-70—142
|Russell Henley
|72-70—142
|Max Homa
|70-72—142
|Min Woo Lee
|70-72—142
|Denny McCarthy
|71-71—142
|Sam Stevens
|71-71—142
|Brian Campbell
|70-73—143
|Ryan Fox
|72-71—143
|Tom Hoge
|69-74—143
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|75-68—143
|Alex Noren
|74-69—143
|Sepp Straka
|70-73—143
|Justin Thomas
|70-73—143
|Daniel Berger
|76-68—144
|Sam Burns
|76-68—144
|Ricky Castillo
|73-71—144
|Pierceson Coody
|72-72—144
|Ryan Gerard
|72-72—144
|Chris Gotterup
|73-71—144
|Max Greyserman
|72-72—144
|Keegan Bradley
|72-73—145
|Michael Kim
|74-71—145
|Maverick McNealy
|71-74—145
|Sahith Theegala
|69-76—145
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|74-71—145
|Jhonattan Vegas
|75-70—145
|Matt Wallace
|74-71—145
|Harris English
|74-72—146
|Viktor Hovland
|75-71—146
|David Lipsky
|71-75—146
|Keith Mitchell
|74-72—146
|Jordan L. Smith
|73-73—146
|Austin Smotherman
|77-69—146
|Chandler Blanchet
|75-72—147
|Jason Day
|77-70—147
|Sungjae Im
|70-77—147
|Shane Lowry
|72-75—147
|Collin Morikawa
|75-72—147
|Patrick Rodgers
|71-76—147
|Adam Scott
|76-71—147
|Joel Dahmen
|75-73—148
|Ryo Hisatsune
|72-77—149
|Andrew Novak
|71-78—149
|Justin Rose
|74-75—149
|Jacob Bridgeman
|79-71—150
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.