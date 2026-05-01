Cadillac Championship Scores

Friday At Blue Monster at Doral Miami Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72 Second Round Cameron Young 64-67—131 Alex…

Friday

At Blue Monster at Doral

Miami

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,739; Par: 72

Second Round

Cameron Young 64-67—131 Alex Smalley 65-71—136 Jordan Spieth 65-71—136 Nick Taylor 66-70—136 Gary Woodland 68-69—137 Alex Fitzpatrick 72-66—138 Brian Harman 68-70—138 Si Woo Kim 70-68—138 Taylor Pendrith 71-67—138 Kristoffer Reitan 70-68—138 Scottie Scheffler 71-67—138 Rickie Fowler 69-70—139 Matthew McCarty 69-70—139 J.T. Poston 71-68—139 Andrew Putnam 68-71—139 Bud Cauley 69-71—140 Nicolas Echavarria 67-73—140 Tommy Fleetwood 70-70—140 Ben Griffin 70-70—140 Harry Hall 71-69—140 Kurt Kitayama 76-64—140 Aldrich Potgieter 69-71—140 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 74-66—140 Hideki Matsuyama 70-71—141 J.J. Spaun 72-69—141 Akshay Bhatia 70-72—142 Corey Conners 73-69—142 Lucas Glover 72-70—142 Russell Henley 72-70—142 Max Homa 70-72—142 Min Woo Lee 70-72—142 Denny McCarthy 71-71—142 Sam Stevens 71-71—142 Brian Campbell 70-73—143 Ryan Fox 72-71—143 Tom Hoge 69-74—143 Nicolai Hojgaard 75-68—143 Alex Noren 74-69—143 Sepp Straka 70-73—143 Justin Thomas 70-73—143 Daniel Berger 76-68—144 Sam Burns 76-68—144 Ricky Castillo 73-71—144 Pierceson Coody 72-72—144 Ryan Gerard 72-72—144 Chris Gotterup 73-71—144 Max Greyserman 72-72—144 Keegan Bradley 72-73—145 Michael Kim 74-71—145 Maverick McNealy 71-74—145 Sahith Theegala 69-76—145 Michael Thorbjornsen 74-71—145 Jhonattan Vegas 75-70—145 Matt Wallace 74-71—145 Harris English 74-72—146 Viktor Hovland 75-71—146 David Lipsky 71-75—146 Keith Mitchell 74-72—146 Jordan L. Smith 73-73—146 Austin Smotherman 77-69—146 Chandler Blanchet 75-72—147 Jason Day 77-70—147 Sungjae Im 70-77—147 Shane Lowry 72-75—147 Collin Morikawa 75-72—147 Patrick Rodgers 71-76—147 Adam Scott 76-71—147 Joel Dahmen 75-73—148 Ryo Hisatsune 72-77—149 Andrew Novak 71-78—149 Justin Rose 74-75—149 Jacob Bridgeman 79-71—150

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