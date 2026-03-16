All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Roanoke
|51
|28
|19
|2
|2
|60
|154
|140
|Pensacola
|52
|26
|18
|6
|2
|60
|147
|153
|Evansville
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|127
|122
|Huntsville
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|152
|134
|Birmingham
|51
|24
|21
|1
|5
|54
|146
|153
|Knoxville
|51
|25
|22
|1
|3
|54
|134
|147
|Quad City
|51
|23
|23
|4
|1
|51
|139
|152
|Macon
|50
|22
|22
|3
|3
|50
|115
|133
|Fayetteville
|49
|20
|23
|4
|2
|46
|118
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville 3, Evansville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
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