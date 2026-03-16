All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Roanoke 51 28 19 2 2 60 154 140 Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153 Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122 Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134 Birmingham 51 24 21 1 5 54 146 153 Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147 Quad City 51 23 23 4 1 51 139 152 Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133 Fayetteville 49 20 23 4 2 46 118 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

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