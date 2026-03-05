Another difficult night for Iran in 4-0 loss to Australia at Women’s Asian Cup

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — After the anthems were sung and the pre-game formalities it was another difficult night for…

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — After the anthems were sung and the pre-game formalities it was another difficult night for Iran in a 4-0 loss to Australia at the Women’s Asian Cup on Thursday.

The silence during the anthem from players and management before Monday’s 3-0 loss to South Korea generated headlines two days after the war in the Middle East started with strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After back-to-back losses, Iran needs a big win over the Philippines (0-2) on Sunday to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals and qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams. Australia and South Korea have already qualified from Group A.

The World Cup is the target for Iran and head coach Marziyeh Jafari has been working to keep her squad thinking of that as they cope with concerns for their families and friends at home.

Australia and South Korea, which beat the Philippines 3-0 in a day game, will meet in Sydney on Sunday to determine top spot in the group.

The Matildas opened with a 1-0 win over the Philippines but showed more attacking intent against Iran, starting with Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler in tandem. Amy Sayer opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a looping long-range strike from the left.

Fowler, returning from injury, doubled the lead in the 27th when she poked in at the near post and Alanna Kennedy finished it off with goals in the 35th and 58th minutes. Kerr netted in the 44th but was ruled offside by VAR. The Australians had 30 shots, including 10 on target, to Iran’s one.

“It would have been nice to have extra goals but at the end of the day, we get the win,” Fowler said, “then we’re sweet.”

South Korea 3, Philippines 0

South Korea scored two quick goals to take a commanding lead after 15 minutes before finishing off a 3-0 win over the Philippines, making it back-to-back Group A victories for the 2022 runner-up.

Jeon Yu-gyeong scored in the 12th minute and Park Soo-jeong in the 15th. Mun Eun-Ju put the result beyond doubt in the 56th with a close-range volley.

Mun scored moments after Olivia McDaniel made an impressive fingertip save to deny Son Hwa-yeon’s curling left-foot shot.

The South Koreans scored from the resulting corner when Mun pounced after McDaniel punched away the curling incoming kick but not getting it clear of the box.

South Korea leads Group A with six goals from two wins following its opening 3-0 result against Iran on Monday. The Philippines’ bid for a quarterfinal spot is precarious after losses to South Korea and Australia.

On Sunday, the South Koreans are hoping for a repeat of the quarterfinal victory over the Matildas four years ago.

“The first match and the second match was according to plan and this match (against Philippines) it was important to have a good performance from our younger players and that worked really well,” South Korea coach Shin Sang-woo said. “I am confident about the upcoming match with Australia.”

State of play

In Group B openers on Tuesday, Myong Yu Jong had a first-half hat trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and defending champion China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

In Group C, Japan beat Taiwan 2-0 and Vietnam edged India 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.