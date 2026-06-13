OU’s Mullings wins 2nd straight discus title, Arkansas takes men’s team crown at NCAA outdoors

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Ralford Mullings became the first man to win back-to-back discus titles in more than 20…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Ralford Mullings became the first man to win back-to-back discus titles in more than 20 years, and Arkansas won it’s 11th men’s title — but the Razorbacks’ first since 2003 — on Friday night at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Mullings (215 feet, 11 inches) beat Southern California teammates Racquil Broderick (210-5) and Vincent Ugwoke (209-7), who finished second and third, respectively. Mullings — whose winning throw of 227 feet, four inches in 2025 set the meet record — became the first back-to-back champion since SMU’s Hannes Hopley in 2003 and ’04.

Arkansas, which did not win an individual or relay event, finished with 56 points, one of five Southeastern Conference schools in the top six. Georgia (49 points) finished second, ahead of Tennessee (46), LSU (42), the Big Ten’s Oregon (40) and Auburn (33).

Alabama’s Samuel Ogazi won the 400 meters in a collegiate-record 43.38 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history.

Ja’Kobe Tharp of Auburn — who set the world record (12.75) in the semifinals on Wednesday — ran a 12.90 to win the 110-meter hurdles and beat Texas’ Kendrick Smallwood by 0.05 seconds. Going into the championships, Grant Holloway held the collegiate record at 12.98.

Jaiden Reid of LSU set the NCAA record in the 200 meters, taking the title in 19.63 seconds and breaking the previous mark of 19.69 set by Florida State’s Walter Dix in 2007.

Tennessee won the 100-meter relay in a program-record 37.98 seconds. Auburn, which ran a collegiate-record 37.75 in the semifinals, Arkansas, Houston and Oregon did not finish.

Oregon’s Simeon Birnbaum exploded from the pack to begin the final turn and pulled away down the stretch to win the 1,500 meters in 3:36.05. Michigan’s Trent McFarland (3:37.18) finished second.

Louisville sophomore Geoffrey Kirwa, the 2025 runner-up, won 3000-meter steeplechase title in 8:17.46.

Auburn’s Kayinsola Ajayi won the 100 meters in a wind-aided 9.72 (+2.2), 0.10 seconds ahead of Reid.

Northern Arizona’s Colin Sahlman won the 800 meters in 1:44.22, the program’s first national championship in the event. Arkansas teammates Tyrice Taylor (1:44.30) and Rivaldo Marshall (1:44.90) were second and third, respectively.

Florida sophomore Vance Nilsson ran a 48.06, the fastest time in college this season, to win 400-meter hurdles. Texas’ Kody Blackwood appeared to be overtaking Nilsson late in the race, but tripped over the 10th and final hurdle and finished ninth (53.52).

New Mexico’s Habtom Samuel, who set the collegiate record of 13:03.47 in April, finished in 13:38.93 to take home the title in the 5,000 meters.

Georgia junior Kimani Jack cleared 7-5 3/4 and became the first British-born man or woman to win high jump at the NCAA championships. Scottie Vines of Arkansas (7-4 1/2) finished second.

Selva Prabhu of Kansas State claimed the triple jump crown became the fourth athlete of Indian descent to win an event at the outdoor championships — joining Mohinder Singh Gill, Vikas Gowda, and Tejaswin Shankar — with a leap of 55-6 1/4.

Evan Correll won the wheelchair 100 meters in 14.32 seconds, breaking his own meet record (14.46 in 2025) and beating second-place Jason Robinson (15.36) — his Illinois teammate — by more than a second.

Washington sits atop the women’s team standings with 18 points, ahead of Iowa State (15) and Nebraska (14), heading into Saturday, the final day of competition.

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