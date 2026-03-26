Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Sweet 16 Picks

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All new DFS users excited about MLB opening day and the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 can get in on the action by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any March Madness or MLB game today.







Sleeper Promo Code WTOP At a Glance

New users on Sleeper can claim a $120 total bonus using promo code WTOP. The welcome offer includes:

$20 sign-up bonus after creating a new account and making a first deposit. 100% deposit match up to $100 on the first deposit.

This bonus gives new players immediate leverage for NCAA Tournament and MLB player props. Eligibility requires being a first-time user, meeting age requirements, and being in a participating state.

Promo Details

Feature Information Promo Code WTOP Offer $120 total ($20 sign-up + 100% deposit match up to $100) Eligibility 18+ (19+ in Alabama & Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts & Arizona) & in participating state Date Verified March 26th, 2026

How the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Works

Sign Up – Register a new account via the Sleeper app or website. Enter Promo Code – Input WTOP to activate the bonus. Make First Deposit – Minimum $10 to unlock the $20 sign-up bonus. For full value, deposit $100 to receive the maximum $120 total bonus.

Important: Only the first deposit qualifies for the match. You can deposit less than $100, and Sleeper will match your deposit 100% up to the cap.

Using Your Sleeper Bonus for NCAA Player Props

The bonus can be applied immediately to player props, including Sweet 16 matchups:

Player Opponent Point Prop Trey Kaufman-Renn (PUR) Texas 19.5 Kingston Flemings (HOU) Illinois 16.5 Dailyn Swain (TEX) Purdue 16.5 Fletcher Loyer (PUR) Texas 15.5 Braden Smith (PUR) Texas 14.5

Player Highlights:

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads Purdue with a 19.5 point projection, averaging 22 PPG on 58.8% shooting.

leads Purdue with a 19.5 point projection, averaging 22 PPG on 58.8% shooting. Fletcher Loyer & Braden Smith provide strong support in Purdue’s offense.

provide strong support in Purdue’s offense. Dailyn Swain counters with a 16.5 point projection for Texas.

counters with a 16.5 point projection for Texas. Kingston Flemings projects 16.5 points for Houston against Illinois.

These projections make the Sleeper bonus a strategic tool for maximizing your player prop entries.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Bonus

Create an Account – Register with valid personal information. Enter Promo Code – Use WTOP during sign-up to lock in the bonus. Make Your First Deposit – Fund your account (min $10) to activate the $20 bonus and earn the deposit match.

Tip: Deposit $100 to maximize the total bonus. Plan your deposit before locking in player props, as only the first deposit is matched.

Key Takeaways