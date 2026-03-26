Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $120 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the college basketball season delivers marquee Sweet 16 matchups like Texas vs. Purdue and Illinois vs. Houston, new users can secure a welcome offer with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up to unlock a $20 bonus and grab up to $100 in deposit bonuses as well. Click here to activate this offer.

New users will have the chance to start making picks on the NCAA Tournament or any other game this weekend. Sleeper will help daily fantasy players get off to a fast start. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 in Total Bonuses

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 26, 2026

If you want to capitalize on the highly anticipated college basketball slate, the latest Sleeper promo code delivers a generous starting boost. Available exclusively to new Sleeper customers, this welcome offer grants an instant $20 bonus simply for signing up. Additionally, users receive a 100% first deposit match up to $100, bringing the maximum potential value of this promotion to $120 in total bonus funds.

Whether you are looking to build a fantasy entry around the marquee Sweet 16 showdowns or find hidden value in late-slate college hoops projections, this extra capital gives you incredible flexibility right out of the gate. Please keep in mind that to successfully claim this offer, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically present in a participating state.

Make Picks on College Basketball

If you are looking for the best spots to use your Sleeper promo, the upcoming slate is packed with high-scoring projections. Below are the five highest player points over/under props for the schedule of games, complete with their current scoring averages.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Darius Acuff Jr. Arizona 30.0 23.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn Texas 22.0 19.5 Bennett Stirtz Nebraska 14.5 19.5 Brayden Burries Arkansas 17.0 17.5 Pryce Sandfort Iowa 19.0 16.5

Arkansas freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr. commands the highest projection on the board at 23.5 points. Acuff has been an absolute force offensively, scoring 60 total points in his first two tournament games. His elite usage makes him a prime target for Sleeper entries against the Arizona Wildcats. On the other side of that matchup, Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries enters the contest averaging 17.0 points in the NCAA Tournament, presenting an intriguing head-to-head storyline.

Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn is another standout to watch as the No. 2 seed Boilermakers take on the Texas Longhorns. The fifth-year senior forward has racked up 44 points and 18 rebounds in his first two tournament games. With his line set at 19.5, projections expect his interior dominance to continue against the Longhorns’ frontcourt.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating your new account and claiming your bonus funds is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to secure your deposit match before the next college basketball tip-off:

Register a New Account: Visit their website to create your account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to become eligible for the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure methods. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the $20 bonus.

Understanding the Deposit Match

When making your initial deposit, remember that your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make the minimum $10 deposit unless $10 is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus. However, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; $100 is just the maximum amount Sleeper will match. The promotion is entirely flexible to your bankroll. For example, you could deposit $50, and you will get exactly $50 matched to use on your favorite college basketball player props.