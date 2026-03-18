Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for March Madness First Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP to unlock a $20 sign-up bonus alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100. Whether you are looking to build daily fantasy entries for March Madness or any other available market, there should be something for everyone. Click here to start signing up.

The NCAA Tournament is underway with the First Four in Dayton, OH. Thursday will be the first day of wall-to-wall action this weekend. Sleeper will have a variety of ways to get in on the action this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 Bonus

Before tip-off, make sure you have all the essential details regarding the exclusive sign-up offer. Below is a quick overview of the promotion, providing everything you need to secure your bonus funds for the college basketball slate.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

New Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state are eligible for an incredible welcome package just in time for the opening rounds of the college basketball tournament. By signing up with our exclusive promo code and making a minimum first deposit of at least $10, you will automatically unlock a guaranteed $20 bonus to kick-start your account.

In addition to the instant $20 sign-up reward, Sleeper also provides a 100% deposit match up to $100 on your initial transaction. This two-part promotion is the perfect way to maximize your starting bankroll, giving you plenty of extra firepower to build daily fantasy entries and engage with the exciting college basketball matchups on the board.

Best NCAA Tournament Matchups on Thursday

Looking to make the most of your Sleeper promo? We have gathered the highest consensus points over/unders on the board to help you spot the top options for your entries.

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Cameron Boozer Duke / Siena 22.5 Henri Veesaar North Carolina / VCU 18.5 Gavin Doty Duke / Siena 15.5 Aday Mara Michigan / Howard 14.5 Isaiah Evans Duke / Siena 14.5

Cameron Boozer leads the slate with a massive 22.5 consensus points line. The AP All-American First Team freshman and ACC Player of the Year has been dominant during Duke’s 11-game winning streak. Facing a Siena Saints team making its first tournament appearance in 16 years under head coach Gerry McNamara, Boozer is a premium target to anchor your Sleeper entry. Teammate Isaiah Evans is also an intriguing option at 14.5 points, fresh off a 20-point performance in the ACC championship win.

In the No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed matchup, the North Carolina Tar Heels take on a dangerous VCU Rams squad. All eyes are on UNC’s Henri Veesaar, whose points prop sits firmly at 18.5. Veesaar recently posted career highs with 28 points and 17 rebounds in the ACC tournament, proving he can shoulder the load in the paint.

Finally, looking at the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines taking on the Howard Bison, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aday Mara is listed with a solid 14.5 points line. The 7-foot-3 center leads a supersized Michigan frontcourt. While Howard counters with MEAC Tournament MVP Bryce Harris (averaging 17.1 PPG and 6.9 rebounds) and Cedric Taylor III, Mara commands one of the highest projections in this specific game block. Combining any of these top projections is a smart way to put your Sleeper promo to work.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the action? Getting started is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and build your DFS entries:

Create an Account: Download the app or head to the site to create and register a new account using your standard personal information.

Download the app or head to the site to create and register a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Code: Promo code WTOP is required during sign-up to ensure your new account is eligible for the promotion.

Promo code is required during sign-up to ensure your new account is eligible for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Sleeper’s secure methods. You must deposit at least $10 in order to activate the $20 bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

It is important to note that your first deposit is the one that will be matched by Sleeper. So, do not make the $10 minimum deposit unless that is truly all you want matched!

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 match plus the $20 bonus). That said, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; $100 is simply the maximum Sleeper will match. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched to boost your bankroll. Choose the amount that best fits your playstyle.