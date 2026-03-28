Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Elite Eight, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the thrilling college basketball action can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer by using Sleeper promo code WTOP. By signing up, first-time players will instantly receive a $20 bonus, alongside a 100% deposit match of up to $100 to help maximize their starting bankroll. Click here to start signing up.

This total potential value of $120 can be utilized right away to build daily fantasy entries for the upcoming marquee matchups, including the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers facing the Arizona Wildcats, or any other college basketball game on the slate. Sleeper will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 in Bonuses

Before you lock in your picks for the upcoming premier matchups, here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about this exclusive welcome offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

New Sleeper customers can take advantage of this highly rewarding two-part welcome offer to instantly boost their daily fantasy bankroll. By signing up, you will automatically receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100 on your initial funding. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state.

This combined welcome offer yields up to $120 in total bonus value, providing the perfect toolkit to tackle the exciting college basketball slate. Whether you want to target player point totals in the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup or build entries for the Purdue vs. Arizona clash, these extra funds give you the flexibility to get in on the hardwood action with added confidence.

Top Player Props for March Madness

If you are looking to put your promo to work on the upcoming slate, targeting player point totals is a great place to start. Here is a look at the five highest points over/under props for the upcoming games:

Player Team Opponent NCAAT PPG Points Over/Under Prop Keaton Wagler Illinois Fighting Illini Iowa Hawkeyes 15.0 20.5 Bennett Stirtz Iowa Hawkeyes Illinois Fighting Illini 16.3 19.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn Purdue Boilermakers Arizona Wildcats 21.3 18.5 Brayden Burries Arizona Wildcats Purdue Boilermakers 19.0 16.5 Fletcher Loyer Purdue Boilermakers Arizona Wildcats 18.7 15.5

The upcoming schedule is highlighted by two major matchups that bring plenty of star power to the floor. The Illinois Fighting Illini clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes, while the Purdue Boilermakers face the Arizona Wildcats.

Beyond the hardwood, the start of the MLB season means Sleeper users have even more ways to put their bonuses to use. The platform offers a massive variety of MLB daily fantasy markets, allowing you to build entries around everything from pitcher strikeout totals to total bases and hits, giving you year-round flexibility to target your favorite sports.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into the action? Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. First, you will need to create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter promo code WTOP, as it is strictly required to unlock this specific offer.

Once your account is up and running, it is time to fund your wallet. However, strategic timing is important here: your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make the minimum $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched.

To maximize this promotion, making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus (the $100 deposit match plus your $20 bonus). Of course, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match. That is just the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Whatever amount fits your budget, just remember that your initial deposit amount dictates the size of your match.