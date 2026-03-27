Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Duke-St. John’s, Sweet 16 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on premier college basketball action, including marquee clashes like Duke vs. St. John’s and Michigan State vs. UConn, can use Sleeper promo code WTOP to unlock $120 in bonuses. Secure a $20 sign-up bonus along with a $100 deposit bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here .

With up to $120 in total bonus funds available, new players can immediately use this offer to target player props in these featured matchups or any other game across the college basketball schedule. Duke vs. St. John’s is one of four great March Madness matchups on Friday night and players can raise the stakes with this Sleeper promo.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 in Total Bonuses

Before making your picks, review the details of this exclusive sign-up offer. Grabbing your welcome bonus is quick and straightforward, giving you immediate access to extra funds for your college basketball entries.

Here is a complete overview of the current Sleeper promotion available to new players:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 27, 2026

The latest Sleeper promo code delivers a two-part welcome offer perfectly timed for the heart of the college basketball season. When you register an account, you will instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus. On top of that, the platform includes a 100% deposit match on your initial funding up to $100. This means you can efficiently acquire up to $120 in total bonus funds, providing plenty of flexibility to build your player prop entries across the entire college basketball slate.

This promotion is strictly available to new Sleeper customers. To successfully qualify for the sign-up bonus and deposit match, users must meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically present in a participating state where Sleeper operates.

Sweet 16 DFS Preview

If you are looking to put your Sleeper promo to work, targeting the highest projected scorers is a practical strategy. Here is a look at the five highest points over/under props on the board:

Player Team Opponent NCAAT PPG Points Over/Under Prop Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines 19.0 22.5 Cameron Boozer Duke Blue Devils St. John’s Red Storm 20.5 21.5 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Tennessee Volunteers Iowa State Cyclones 25.0 19.5 Milan Momcilovic Iowa State Cyclones Tennessee Volunteers 18.5 16.5 Isaiah Evans Duke Blue Devils St. John’s Red Storm 16.5 15.5

Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr. commands the highest points prop at 22.5. Going up against the Michigan Wolverines, the Crimson Tide guard will have to slightly outpace his current 19.0 points per NCAA Tournament game average to clear this mark.

Duke features two players in the top five as they clash with St. John’s. Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer carries a steep 21.5 projection. He has been incredibly efficient inside, averaging 20.5 points per game so far. His teammate, Isaiah Evans, sits at a 15.5 over/under. Averaging 16.5 PPG, Evans has shown he can fill it up and will be a crucial piece in the Blue Devils’ attack against the Red Storm defense.

The most intriguing discrepancy on the board belongs to Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie. While he faces a gritty Iowa State defense, his points prop is listed at just 19.5, which he has eclipsed in both NCAA Tournament games. On the opposite side of that same matchup, Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic carries a 16.5 points prop while averaging 18.5 PPG, making both sides of this neutral-site battle extremely compelling for your daily fantasy entry.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this offer, users need to create and register an account using standard personal information. During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as it is required to claim the offer.

Once your account is successfully registered, the $20 bonus will be available. However, keep in mind that your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make a simple $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus. Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Choose the amount that works best for your strategy, claim your bonus, and get ready for the college basketball action.