Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Sign Up Bonus for NBA Picks Friday (March 13)

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New DFS users can claim a generous welcome offer for the NBA slate tonight by redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP.







When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This promotion for new players provides a significant bankroll boost that you can use to make your player picks for any NBA game tonight and more.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Ready to get in on the action? Utilizing the best Sleeper promo code is your ticket to maximizing your portfolio before the Timberwolves and Warriors tip off. It is never too early to look at the board and find market inefficiencies, but before diving into the numbers, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

Getting started is a straightforward process. By creating an account and making a minimum initial deposit of $10, eligible new Sleeper customers will instantly unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. Furthermore, Sleeper will match that initial deposit 100% up to a maximum of $100. This allows you to stack up to $120 in total bonus funds.

To take advantage of this package, you must be a new user on the platform, meet the legal age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

NBA Player Prop Preview Friday Night

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper NBA promo tonight, targeting the top consensus player props is the smartest place to start. We put a lot of stock in situational context and recent trends to find longshot value and standard market edges.

Below are five players with the most notable point totals on the board for tonight’s game.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Anthony Edwards 29.5 3.5 4.5 Julius Randle 17.5 3.5 6.5 De’Anthony Melton 15.5 2.5 3.5 Brandin Podziemski 15.5 4.5 6.5 Gui Santos 15.5 2.5 5.5

The biggest draw on the board is easily Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who carries a massive 29.5-point consensus line. Through 56 games, Edwards has been a relentless offensive engine, averaging an impressive 29.45 points per game. He is seeing heavy usage (35.47 minutes per game), shooting a highly efficient 49.22% from the field, and knocking down 3.46 three-pointers per contest at a 40.17% clip.

It does stand to reason that Edwards will be highly motivated tonight. The Timberwolves are currently fighting through a nasty three-game losing streak, dropping games by double digits to the Magic, Lakers, and Clippers. Expect Edwards to take on a massive two-way workload to snap this skid.

For the Golden State side of the ball, approaching the 15.5-point props for De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, and Gui Santos requires a bit more caution. With Stephen Curry remaining sidelined due to runner’s knee, Melton and Podziemski have been tasked with leading the backcourt. While Podziemski’s versatile development has been exceptional, you must check the injury wires before locking in any Warriors props. Melton is currently listed as day-to-day with a left adductor injury. If he is limited or sits, expect heavier volume to shift toward Podziemski and Santos against a stingy Minnesota squad.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To get started and unlock your bonus for tonight’s Timberwolves-Warriors clash, you will need to utilize promo code WTOP during the sign-up process.

First, download the Sleeper app and create a new account by registering with your standard personal information. Once your account is successfully verified, you must make a first-time deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to instantly activate the initial $20 sign-up bonus. However, we highly recommend considering your first deposit amount carefully, as your initial transaction is the only one that Sleeper will match.

Sleeper offers a 100% deposit match up to a maximum of $100. This means if you only deposit the minimum $10, you will receive a $10 match. If you want to maximize the potential value of this promotion and secure the full $120 Sleeper bonus ($20 sign-up bonus plus the $100 match), you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

Keep in mind that you are not required to deposit the maximum $100. Sleeper will match whatever your initial deposit is up to that cap. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Simply choose the deposit amount that fits your strategy, claim your promotional funds, and get ready for tip-off!