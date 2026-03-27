Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to dive into an absolutely fantastic Sweet 16 slate tonight. There are four NCAA Tournament games total tonight in what is shaping up to be an all-timer slate.







You can get in on the action tonight with Sleeper. Get started by creating your new account and making your first deposit, which will give you a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. The best part about this welcome offer is you are able to redeem the entire welcome offer before ever placing an entry, giving you the full bonus to use for any Sweet 16 game tonight.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Sweet 16 DFS Bonus

Before we dive into the consensus projections and uncover where the smart picks might lie, here is a quick summary of the current welcome offer. Review the details below to ensure you secure maximum value for today’s action.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing your bankroll before the games even tip off. New Sleeper customers tuning into today’s college basketball slate can leverage this highly lucrative welcome offer to gain an immediate analytical edge. By registering a new account and depositing at least $10, you instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus alongside a dollar-for-dollar match on your first deposit up to $100. This is a phenomenal opportunity to secure up to $120 in total bonus funds for premium matchups like Michigan State vs. UConn or St. John’s vs. Duke.

To be eligible, you must be a new Sleeper user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your initial transaction is processed, those bonus funds are yours to deploy on player entries.

How to Use Your Sleeper CBB Bonus Tonight

When evaluating tonight’s matchups, we are constantly hunting for value in the player projections. Instead of traditional action, we are building entries by projecting if these athletes will score more or less than their listed totals. Here is a look at the five highest player points projections for today’s slate:

Player Opponent Points Projection Cameron Boozer St. John’s Red Storm 21.5 Zuby Ejiofor Duke Blue Devils 15.5 Isaiah Evans St. John’s Red Storm 15.5 Jeremy Fears Jr. UConn Huskies 14.5 Tarris Reed Jr. Michigan State Spartans 13.5

Duke’s Cameron Boozer boasts the highest points total on the board at 21.5 against the St. John’s Red Storm. He has averaged 20.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game on 52.4% shooting so far in the tournament. It stands to reason that playing more than this number requires confidence in his offensive volume, but his pedigree sets the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

In that same clash, St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor has his points projection listed at a consensus 15.5. Ejiofor has averaged a double-double in the NCAA Tournament, making his battle against the Blue Devils’ frontcourt a pivotal situational spot to target. Duke’s Isaiah Evans shares an identical 15.5 projection.

Looking at the other heavyweight tilt, UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. comes into the night averaging an impressive 20.5 points and 20.0 rebounds per game on 65.2% shooting during Uconns tournament run. Conversely, Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. carries a 14.5 points projection despite averaging just 9.5 points per game, but he has been a fantastic playmaker in the tournament. Fears has done his damage as a primary facilitator as opposed to a scorer, leading the Spartans with a staggering 13.5 assists per game.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To get started and take advantage of tonight’s Eastern time zone college basketball slate, you will need to create and register a new account with standard personal information. During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your offer.

Once your account is registered, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the provided secure payment methods in order to activate the initial $20 bonus. However, we have seen time and time again that users miss out on max value by not planning ahead. Your very first deposit is the only one that will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make a simple $10 deposit unless that is truly the only amount you want matched!

To maximize your edge and receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100. Sleeper will match that amount dollar-for-dollar alongside your $20 bonus. You are not required to deposit the full $100 to qualify; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will cover. If you prefer to deposit $50, you will get $50 matched. Plan your first transaction carefully to ensure you extract the most value possible ahead of tip-off.