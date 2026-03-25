Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Picks This Week

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Start placing your favorite NBA, MLB and NCAA Tournament player prop entries when you sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. The MLB season is officially starting this week, while the NCAA Tournament returns Thursday with games on all week, and Sleeper has you covered with all of these events and more.







Create your new account and make your first deposit, which will give you a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB, March Madness Bonus

Claiming your daily fantasy sports bonus is quick and easy before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets take the court. With the game scheduled for March 25, 2026, at 09:30 PM EDT, new players have the perfect opportunity to get their accounts set up and funded.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Sleeper welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

This welcome package is uniquely structured to give you maximum flexibility. By utilizing the promotional code, you instantly secure a guaranteed bonus just for joining and making your first qualifying deposit. Combine that with the deposit match, and you will have plenty of resources to build your lineup and make your picks for tonight’s regular-season NBA action.

New Sleeper customers can capitalize on the latest promo code to score a highly rewarding, two-part bonus for tonight’s NBA slate. By registering an account and making a minimum first deposit of at least $10, users will automatically unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. In addition to that initial boost, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. This structure effectively gives you double the funds to craft your daily fantasy entries.

To be eligible for this welcome package, you must be a new Sleeper customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is successfully set up and your promotional funds are secured, you will be fully prepared to target player projections and seek out value across the board.

Use Sleeper for NBA Entries Tonight

Player Opponent Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC @ BOS 28.5 Jaylen Brown OKC @ BOS 25.5 Kevin Durant HOU @ MIN 23.5 Julius Randle HOU @ MIN 20.5 Jayson Tatum OKC @ BOS 19.5

When deciding how to allocate your Sleeper NBA promo tonight, the player points markets are packed with heavy hitters. We put a lot of stock in finding underlying value, and looking at the projections, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the entire slate with a consensus points prop of 28.5 for the massive Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics clash. In that same matchup, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown (25.5) and Jayson Tatum (19.5) also present intriguing lines. Boston enters this game with a robust 6.6 Net Rate and a 52.7% total rebound percentage. However, it does stand to reason that they’ll have their hands full against a Thunder squad boasting an incredibly strong 11.5 Net Rate.

In the other marquee matchup, Kevin Durant sees a consensus points prop of 23.5, alongside Julius Randle at 20.5. The Minnesota Timberwolves carry a 4.8 Net Rate into tonight’s game, but their offense will be forced to adjust since Anthony Edwards is officially out with a knee injury. We’ve seen time and time again that coaching staffs must drastically alter usage rates when a star goes down. They will be facing a physical Houston Rockets team that holds a 3.2 Net Rate and an elite 54.8% total rebound percentage. Evaluating these team dynamics—from Boston’s tight clash with OKC to Minnesota adjusting its offensive hierarchy—will be key to deciding whether to pick more or less than the projections tonight.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your daily fantasy sports welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you have your funds ready for tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets matchup, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Sleeper account by providing your standard personal information. When prompted, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to qualify for the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: You must deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure methods in order to activate the $20 bonus.

Understanding the Deposit Match Mechanics

It is highly important to note that your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. So, do not make a simple $10 deposit unless that is the only amount you want matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 deposit match + the $20 sign-up bonus).

Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; that is just the maximum amount Sleeper will match. The offer is entirely flexible. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Just remember that only your initial transaction qualifies for this 100% match, so plan your starting amount carefully before building your value-driven lineups for tonight’s NBA regular-season action.