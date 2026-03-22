Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for March Madness Picks (March 22)

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We are on to the last day of the second of the NCAA Tournament, and you can claim a generous bonus for these games when you sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. All new users who redeem this offer will receive a welcome offer that can be used on any of the March Madness games today, including the first one between Miami and Purdue at 12:10 p.m. ET.







All you need to do is set up your new account and make your first deposit, which will give you a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for March Madness DFS Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

If you are looking to get in on today’s college basketball action, capitalizing on this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your daily fantasy bankroll. By using the required promo code WTOP during sign-up, new Sleeper customers can unlock a multi-part bonus that maximizes the value of their initial transaction. The details of the Sleeper welcome offer dictate that the user can get a $20 bonus for signing up, as long as they deposit at least $10, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers opening their first account. To successfully claim your bonus funds and use them on today’s massive hardwood slate, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Sleeper operates. Once those basic eligibility criteria are met and your initial deposit is processed, your combined bonus of up to $120 will be ready to deploy.

Use Sleeper for March Madness Entries Today

If you are looking to put your promo to use, targeting player points projections is a great place to start. Here are five of the highest point totals for a couple of the games today:

Player Opponent First Round Points Scored Point Prop Otega Oweh Iowa State 35.0 21.5 Malik Reneau Purdue 24.0 18.5 Trey Kaufman-Renn Miami (FL) 25.0 16.5 Tre Donaldson Purdue 17.0 16.5 Braden Smith Miami (FL) 26.0 14.5

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh leads the board with a 21.5-point consensus projection. Oweh is coming off an absolute masterclass, logging 35 points and hitting a legendary game-tying buzzer-beater from half-court to force overtime against Santa Clara. With Iowa State dealing with an uncertain status for star forward Joshua Jefferson, who suffered a sprained ankle in his last outing, Oweh could find immense value going more than his projection.

In the other marquee matchup, Miami (FL) forward Malik Reneau squares off against the No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers. Reneau enters the game scoring 24 points in the first round, making his 18.5-point line a highly intriguing angle. His teammate, Tre Donaldson, is also projected high at 16.5 points, which is right on par with the 17 points he just scored.

On the other side of that same 12:10 p.m. ET matchup, Purdue’s dynamic duo of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn present massive value gaps between their recent scoring outputs and current lines. Smith just broke the NCAA career assists record while dropping 26 points, yet his points prop sits at an approachable 14.5. Kaufman-Renn has been similarly productive, shaking off a recent shoulder hyperextension to score 25 points compared to a modest 16.5-point projection. We put a lot of stock in finding these market inefficiencies, making these Purdue stars prime targets for your daily fantasy entry.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this opportunity before today’s college basketball slate tips off, simply follow these steps to secure your bonus: