Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Picks (March 16)

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New DFS users can claim a fantastic welcome bonus by redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any NBA game today, including the Lakers vs. Rockets.







When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This promotion for new players provides a significant bankroll boost that you can use to make your player picks for any NBA game Monday, including fun games such as Lakers-Rockets mentioned above, and Spurs-Clippers.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Bonus Monday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $20 bonus or deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Verified March 16th

Before building your player projections for tonight’s slate, it is worth understanding the exact value of this Sleeper welcome offer. As long as you are a new Sleeper customer who meets the legal age requirements and is located in a participating state, you can unlock an excellent two-part promotion to elevate your daily fantasy basketball experience.

By signing up and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you will instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and having plenty of extra funds to use across tonight’s critical NBA slate—especially with the Lakers and Rockets battling for playoff positioning—gives you a massive analytical edge.

NBA Player Prop Preview Monday Night via Sleeper

If you are looking to find value on today’s schedule, here are the five highest player points projections to consider for your more or less entries.

Player Opponent Point Prop Luka Doncic LAL @ HOU 30.5 Victor Wembanyama SAS @ LAC 26.5 Kevin Durant LAL @ HOU 26.5 Bennedict Mathurin SAS @ LAC 21.5 Austin Reaves LAL @ HOU 20.5

When interpreting these lines, it goes without saying that context is everything. The highest projection on the board tonight goes to Luka Doncic, whose consensus points line sits at a hefty 30.5. Doncic has been electric since joining the Lakers, coming off a massive 30-point triple-double and a game-winning overtime shot against Denver.

Right behind him, Victor Wembanyama is listed at 26.5 points for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers, perfectly matching Kevin Durant’s line of 26.5 in the Lakers-Rockets contest. His size and scoring ability will be central to the Rockets’ offensive process tonight as they try to secure the season series tiebreaker.

If you are leaning on regular-season averages to spot market inefficiencies, Austin Reaves stands out from the pack. Reaves is currently averaging a strong 24.05 points per game and recently dropped 32 points amid some major clutch heroics for Los Angeles.

Conversely, Bennedict Mathurin carries a 21.5 points line into the Spurs and Clippers slate. Since being traded to the Clippers, he has thrived as a premier sixth man, pushing his projection comfortably higher than his current season average of 18.58 points per game.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To start building your picks for the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets matchup, you must first register a new account. Begin the process by signing up with your standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered during registration, as this is required to claim the welcome bonus.

Once your account is set up, you will need to fund it using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the flat $20 bonus. However, you need to be strategic about this step because Sleeper will only match your first deposit. If you decide to just deposit the $10 minimum, that $10 is all you will have matched.

To receive the maximum potential Sleeper bonus value of $120, it does stand to reason that you need to make a first-time deposit of $100. This secures the initial $20 bonus plus the full $100 deposit match. Of course, you do not have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. If you prefer to deposit $50 to use on tonight’s Lakers and Rockets slate, Sleeper will still give you a $50 match to boost your funds.