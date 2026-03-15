Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA Picks Sunday (March 15)

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Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for the NBA slate Sunday, starting with a fantastic game between the Timberwolves and the Thunder.







When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Bonus Sunday

Before the Timberwolves and Thunder square off, make sure to claim your new user bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details to get you started:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

Unlocking your welcome bonus for the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. When applying our Sleeper promo code, new Sleeper customers simply need to create an account and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Doing so triggers an instant $20 sign-up bonus, alongside a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Be sure to lock this in before the 1:00 PM ET tip-off.

To qualify for this offer, you must be a first-time player on the platform. Additionally, this promotion is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are currently located in a participating state. With your bonus funds secured, you will be well-equipped to target the best values on the board while the Timberwolves and Thunder battle it out.

Timberwolves-Thunder Player Props via Sleeper

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper promo tonight, the prop market is loaded with high-scoring projections. Below are the five players with the highest consensus point totals for the game.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.5 6.5 4.5 Anthony Edwards 27.5 3.5 4.5 Julius Randle 17.5 4.5 6.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 N/A 9.5 Jaden McDaniels 13.5 2.5 3.5

We put a lot of stock in situational context, and right now, all eyes are on Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves star enters with a point prop set at 27.5. Statistically, going higher seems incredibly favorable—he is averaging nearly 30 points per game since the All-Star break and just dropped 40 on the Warriors. However, the savvy analyst must note he is officially listed as Questionable with right knee soreness. While he played through it recently, if his minutes are managed, shifting toward the lower on Edwards might be the value play.

If Edwards is limited, secondary scorers like Julius Randle (17.5 points) and Jaden McDaniels (13.5 points) will be forced to step up, with Randle likely taking on de facto offensive coordinator duties. That said, Randle’s efficiency has been on a roller coaster lately following his blockbuster offseason trade, so proceed with caution.

On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest prop of the evening at 32.5 points. It goes without saying that the reigning MVP is on a historic tear, having just broken Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-year-old record with his 127th consecutive 20-point game. Against a Minnesota squad struggling with consistency, going higher on SGA’s points—or even higher on his 4.5 rebounds given Minnesota’s recent struggles on the glass—feels like a smart, analytical projection.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating your new user offer ahead of the clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a simple process. First, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods to activate the instant $20 sign-up bonus. However, you should carefully consider your initial funding amount. Your very first deposit is the only one that will be matched by Sleeper at 100%. So, don’t make the minimum $10 deposit unless a $10 match is all you want to receive.

To claim the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus, making a first-time deposit of $100 is required. That being said, users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; $100 is just the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For instance, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Simply choose the amount that works best for your daily fantasy basketball goals before the 1:00 PM ET tip-off.