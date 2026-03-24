Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, Sweet 16 Picks

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All new users looking to get in on the NBA and March Madness action this week can do so by redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any March Madness or NBA game.







There are two different parts to this welcome offer on Sleeper. First, sign up with a new account and make your first deposit to receive a $20 bonus. From there, all new users will be able to redeem a full deposit match of up to $100. This allows you to redeem the entirety of this welcome offer before ever placing your first entry on the app.

Use Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness DFS Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

Claiming your bonus is incredibly straightforward. By entering the promo code WTOP during registration, new Sleeper customers unlock up to $120 in total value. You instantly receive a $20 bonus once you create your account and make a minimum initial deposit of $10.

On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% match on your very first deposit up to $100. If you are a new player physically located in a participating state and meet your jurisdiction’s legal age requirements, this two-part welcome offer gives you a significant boost to your bankroll. You will have plenty of extra promotional funds to use on player props as the Cavaliers and Magic tip off tonight.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

If you are looking to build out your card for tonight’s action, targeting the right player props is essential. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and here are the five players with the highest point totals available on the board:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 26.5 5.5 4.5 Paolo Banchero 24.5 5.5 8.5 James Harden 20.5 7.5 4.5 Desmond Bane 20.5 5.5 4.5 Evan Mobley 19.5 3.5 9.5

When scanning the DFS market for tonight’s matchup, Paolo Banchero and Evan Mobley jump out as prime targets for your picks.

For the Magic, Banchero’s consensus points prop sits at 24.5. Orlando enters tonight reeling from a five-game losing streak and dealing with a massive wave of injuries. Starting forward Franz Wagner remains out with no timetable to return from his ankle injury. With Jalen Suggs (illness) and Anthony Black also sidelined, Banchero is forced to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load, which was evident by his 39-point outburst last night. Given the sheer volume of missing production, he could be due for another big game tonight.

On the other side of the court, Evan Mobley has a points line of 19.5. The Cavaliers’ frontcourt is notably thin, with starting center Jarrett Allen officially sidelined due to a lingering knee injury. Without Allen sharing the paint, Mobley is positioned to dominate touches near the rim. Considering Cleveland is riding a three-game win streak and finding its offensive rhythm since acquiring James Harden, looking at Mobley’s points—and keeping a close eye on his 9.5 rebounds prop—could offer massive value.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell commands the highest scoring total of the night at 26.5 points. If you expect Cleveland to push the pace to cover the gap left by their injured rotation players, Mitchell is an easy target to back.

How to Sign Up With the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating this offer before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic square off is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in your bonus funds before the 8:00 PM ET tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information for identity verification. During this initial sign-up phase, you are required to enter promo code WTOP to become eligible for the offer. Make a Secure Deposit: To officially activate your $20 instant bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. Strategize Your Deposit Match: It is incredibly important to remember that Sleeper applies its 100% match only to your very first deposit. If you make the minimum $10 deposit, that is all you will get matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 match + $20 sign-up bonus).

Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. You can tailor the deposit to your preferences. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched to use on your favorite NBA props tonight. Choose the amount that works best for your strategy and enjoy the action!