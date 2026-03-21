Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAA Tournament Picks

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Gear up for an awesome Saturday with the second round of the NCAA Tournament starting today by redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any March Madness or NBA game today as a great way to get your account started.







Sign up with a new account and make your first deposit to receive a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This allows you to redeem this welcome offer before ever placing your first entry on the app.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic tip off, new players can secure maximum value. Here are the full details regarding this exclusive daily fantasy welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

This two-part promotion immediately funds your account with a $20 bonus just for signing up, while also offering a 100% deposit match up to $100. It is never too early to look at the board, and this generous bonus gives you the tools you need to build your player prop entries for tonight’s game.

New Sleeper customers can unlock this premium welcome offer just in time for tonight’s matchup. To take advantage of this promotion, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is created, making a minimum deposit of at least $10 will instantly trigger a $20 sign-up bonus. Furthermore, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100, significantly boosting your initial account balance right out of the gate.

With up to $120 in total bonus value at your disposal, you can dive straight into the NBA action. Use your newly acquired promotional funds to build player prop entries for the upcoming clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, scheduled to tip off on March 21 at 07:00 PM EDT. Whether you are backing the Lakers on the road or the Magic defending home court, this Sleeper promo code ensures you have maximum leverage for tonight’s slate.

Use Sleeper for NBA, NCAA Tournament Entries Today

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper promo tonight, the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic offers some intriguing player prop markets. Here are the top five players with the highest consensus point totals for this interconference clash.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Paolo Banchero 22.5 5.5 8.5 Austin Reaves 19.5 4.5 4.5 LeBron James 18.5 6.5 5.5 Jalen Suggs 14.5 5.5 3.5 Tristan da Silva 11.5 1.5 4.5

When analyzing the data, we put a lot of stock in situational context. One of the most compelling spots on the board belongs to Austin Reaves. His points projection currently sits at 19.5. However, Reaves is newly listed as questionable with right hip soreness. If he suits up fully healthy, his 23.48 points-per-game average makes a play for more than 19.5 points highly tempting. Yet, given the murky injury status, savvy players might look elsewhere for safer volume.

The Lakers are riding an eight-game winning streak under Coach JJ Redick, fueled by superhero performances from Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

On the other side of the floor, the Magic are reeling from a three-game skid and the prolonged absence of Franz Wagner, who remains out indefinitely. It does stand to reason that Paolo Banchero will shoulder a massive offensive burden. He owns the highest total on the Magic at 22.5 points. Keep an eye on rookies like Tristan da Silva and guards like Jalen Suggs, who have stepped up recently, but Banchero remains the anchor.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic tip off is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you maximize your bonus value:

Register Your Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is registered, fund it using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to instantly activate the flat $20 sign-up bonus.

Understanding the Deposit Match Mechanics

Understanding the fine print is exactly how you extract true value. It is important to remember that Sleeper applies the 100% deposit match strictly to your first transaction. While a $10 deposit is enough to trigger the $20 sign-up bonus, depositing only $10 means you will only receive a $10 match.

To unlock the absolute maximum value of this promotion—a total of $120 in bonuses—you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100. This secures the maximum $100 deposit match in addition to the $20 bonus.

However, you do not have to deposit the full $100 to participate. The $100 mark is simply the maximum amount Sleeper is willing to match. You have the flexibility to fund your account with an amount you are comfortable with. For example, if you choose to deposit $50, Sleeper will match it with $50 in bonus funds, leaving you with a highly boosted balance (plus your $20 bonus) to use on tonight’s March 21 matchup between Los Angeles and Orlando.