Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAA First Four Picks

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Gear up for a fun night in sports across the NBA and NCAA Tournament First Four Games with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any game today as a great way to get your account started.







Sign up with a new account and make your first deposit to receive a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This allows you to redeem this welcome offer before ever placing your first entry on the app.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA $100 DFS Bonus

Before the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic tip off, new users can lock in their welcome offer to maximize their potential payout. Review the details below to claim your bonus funds and start seeking out value on tonight’s player props.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

For new Sleeper customers gearing up for the 7 p.m. ET clash between the top-seeded Thunder and the surging Magic, claiming this exclusive welcome offer is an incredibly straightforward process. By signing up and making a minimum initial deposit of at least $10, users will automatically unlock a $20 bonus. Furthermore, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, meaning you can secure up to $120 in total bonus value to use on player props before the action gets underway.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform. This offer is strictly eligible for new Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are currently located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Sleeper Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to utilize your promos on tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic, identifying the most actionable player props is key. Below are the consensus lines for the five players carrying the highest point totals in tonight’s game:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 4.5 Paolo Banchero 21.5 4.5 8.5 Chet Holmgren 16.5 1.5 8.5 Jalen Suggs 13.5 5.5 4.5 Ajay Mitchell 13.5 3.5 3.5

When examining the board, we put a lot of stock in situational context, and the data points to a few distinct angles to consider for your Sleeper card.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero’s 21.5 points line offers massive upside when factoring in tonight’s injury report. Orlando enters this contest heavily depleted on the second night of a back-to-back, with key rotation pieces Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (back), and Jonathan Isaac (knee) all officially listed as OUT. This massive void in available minutes and shot attempts means Banchero will be forced to shoulder a massive offensive load to keep pace.

On the other side of the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters with the highest total of the night at 30.5. With the Thunder boasting an elite offense and riding an eight-game win streak, SGA is in a highly favorable environment to continue his historic streak of 128 consecutive games with 20 or more points.

Finally, do not overlook Ajay Mitchell at 13.5 points. Mitchell recently returned to the starting lineup and is currently averaging 14.26 points per game on highly efficient 48.69% shooting.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of the March 17 showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic is a seamless process. Follow the steps below to claim your maximum bonus value:

Register Your Account: Create a new Sleeper account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you must enter promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: To activate the initial $20 bonus, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods.

Understanding the Deposit Match Mechanics:

It does stand to reason that maximizing your bankroll gives you the best analytical edge, so it is important to remember that only your first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Because of this, you should avoid simply making the minimum $10 deposit unless that is the only amount you want matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is exactly how you will receive the full $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($20 initial bonus + $100 deposit match).

Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; $100 is just the maximum limit Sleeper will match. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Decide the total amount you want to utilize for tonight’s game, and make your initial deposit accordingly to maximize your entry-building potential.