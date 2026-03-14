Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Lakers-Nuggets, NBA Picks (March 14)

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New DFS users can claim a fantastic welcome bonus by redeeming the Sleeper promo code WTOP. This promo code offer provides a sign-up bonus that can be used on any NBA game today, including the Lakers vs. Nuggets.







When you create a new account and make an initial deposit, you can grab a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100. This promotion for new players provides a significant bankroll boost that you can use to make your player picks for these high-stakes NBA clashes tonight.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Lakers-Nuggets Saturday

Before tuning in to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets today, make sure to maximize your action with our exclusive welcome offer. By claiming the top Sleeper promo code for NBA matchups, you can instantly build your bankroll ahead of the 8:30 PM ET tip-off.

It goes without saying that finding value is key, and reviewing the details below provides a quick breakdown of exactly how to leverage this new user offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

Note: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during the initial registration process to secure your $120 bonus before building your entries for tonight’s game.

By activating the Sleeper promo code for tonight’s Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup, new Sleeper customers unlock a highly rewarding two-part welcome offer. To take advantage of this promotion, simply complete the registration process and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Doing so instantly credits your account with a $20 sign-up bonus, providing a quick bankroll boost before the action gets underway.

Alongside the initial $20 bonus, new users also receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 on that qualifying first transaction. It does stand to reason that maximizing both components of the offer is the smartest play, arming you with up to $120 in total bonus funds. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers who meet the platform’s standard age requirements and are physically present in a participating state.

Lakers-Nuggets Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

It is never too early to look at the lines and find the hidden value in player projections. Tonight’s matchup carries massive playoff implications, serving as a pivotal tiebreaker. The Lakers (41-25) currently hold a half-game lead over the Nuggets (41-26) for the fourth seed, with the season series tied at one game apiece.

Los Angeles is riding a four-game win streak, fueled by head coach JJ Redick’s resilient frontcourt. With Maxi Kleber out and Jaxson Hayes listed as probable with back soreness, at least LeBron James is fully available for his second straight game back. Meanwhile, Denver is aiming to climb the standings under first-year full-time head coach David Adelman.

Below are some of the top player prop totals for tonight’s game:

Player Points Line Assists Line Rebounds Line Nikola Jokic 29.5 10.5 13.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 6.5 3.5 Austin Reaves 20.5 4.5 4.5 LeBron James 18.5 6.5 4.5 Aaron Gordon 14.5 2.5 4.5

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Securing your bonus funds for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to download the app or visit the website and register a new account using standard personal information. During this initial sign-up phase, it is crucial that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Once your account is successfully created, the next step is to fund your wallet using one of the available secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of at least $10 is required to instantly activate your flat $20 sign-up bonus. However, there is an important caveat regarding the deposit match portion of this promotion: Sleeper only matches your very first deposit at 100%, up to a maximum of $100.

Because of this, you should avoid making just the $10 minimum deposit unless you only want a $10 match. To extract the full $120 value from this potential Sleeper bonus ($20 sign-up bonus + $100 deposit match), you must make a first-time deposit of exactly $100.

Of course, players are not required to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the matching offer. The deposit match scales to whatever your initial transaction is, up to the limit. For example, if you decide to deposit $50, you will get your $50 matched, plus the $20 sign-up bonus, leaving you with $70 in bonus funds. Simply decide what level of investment fits your bankroll strategy, complete your first deposit, and enjoy the extra value for tonight’s 8:30 PM ET tip-off!