Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Heat-Spurs, NBA Picks (March 23)

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Start placing your favorite NBA and NCAA Tournament player prop entries when you sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. There are a couple days inbetween rounds for the tournament as we transition to the Sweet 16, but there are 10 NBA games to dive into tonight.







Use this opportunity to claim a fantastic welcome bonus on Sleeper. All you need to do is set up your new account and make your first deposit, which will give you a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Fantasy Bonus

For new Sleeper customers looking to get in on the daily fantasy action for the Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup on March 23, 2026, the current welcome offer provides a massive value boost. By simply creating an account and making a minimum first deposit of at least $10, you will instantly unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use on tonight’s NBA slate.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

In addition to the immediate $20 reward, Sleeper also includes a generous 100% deposit match up to $100. This means you can double your initial funds right out of the gate as the Pistons and Lakers square off. Keep in mind that this two-part promotion is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are currently physically located in a participating state.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

Player Opponent Points Prop Luka Doncic Detroit Pistons 32.5 Victor Wembanyama Miami Heat 26.5 Jalen Duren Los Angeles Lakers 22.5 Austin Reaves Detroit Pistons 21.5 Tyler Herro San Antonio Spurs 21.5

When applying your Sleeper NBA promo tonight, looking at the top of the points prop board offers some massive opportunities to find value.

Luka Doncic commands the absolute highest projection on the board at an elite 32.5 points. With his recent technical foul officially rescinded by the league, Doncic is fully cleared to play and should be highly motivated as the Lakers look to extend their nine-game win streak.

Austin Reaves stands out immediately as a compelling target. Sporting a line of 21.5 points, Reaves is currently averaging a stellar 23.53 points per game on the season. He draws a matchup against Detroit, and with Cade Cunningham out due to a collapsed lung, the Pistons’ rotation is remarkably thin.

On the other side of the floor, Jalen Duren is another notable name with a 22.5-point total. With Cunningham sidelined, Duren has stepped up massively, recently dropping 36 points against Washington. His interior presence will undoubtedly test the Lakers’ frontcourt, who will need Deandre Ayton to step up.

Looking elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama boasts a 26.5-point line against the Miami Heat. Fresh off a game-winning shot that clinched the Spurs’ first playoff berth since 2019, Wembanyama is rolling. Finally, Tyler Herro rounds out our top five with a 21.5-point line against those same Spurs. Leveraging these star-studded totals and analyzing whether to go more or less is a strategic way to maximize your promo value on tonight’s slate.

How to Redeem the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To get started before the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons tip off at 07:00 PM EDT, you must first create and register a new account. Simply provide your standard personal information to verify your identity, and make sure that promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up process to secure your eligibility.

Once your account is successfully registered, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. This initial minimum deposit is required to instantly activate your flat $20 sign-up bonus.

However, it does stand to reason that you should carefully consider your initial funding, as only your first deposit will be matched by Sleeper. Because of this, don’t just make the $10 minimum deposit unless that is all you want to have matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is exactly how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($100 deposit match plus the $20 flat bonus).

We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, but users do not have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the deposit match. That $100 threshold is simply the maximum amount Sleeper is willing to match. You could just as easily choose to deposit $50 to use on tonight’s Lakers-Pistons matchup, and Sleeper will match that $50 dollar-for-dollar.