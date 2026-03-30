Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NBA, MLB Entries

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to dive into every NBA and MLB game on the schedule today.







Available for new users only, this promotion awards a $20 bonus just for signing up—provided you make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. These bonus funds can be used across the 15 MLB and 8 NBA games today, allowing you get your account started off on the right foot.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Action

Before the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, we put a lot of stock in gearing up your bankroll for the rest of the 2025 NBA Regular Season. It goes without saying that finding value starts with maximizing your initial capital. Here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know to claim your bonus before the game:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

New Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state are eligible to claim this highly rewarding welcome offer. To get started, simply sign up and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 to instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your initial firepower before you even submit your first entry.

With your account loaded with bonus funds, you will be perfectly equipped to tackle the rest of the 2025 NBA Regular Season slate. You can immediately use your deposit match to build player prop entries for tonight’s 9:30 PM ET matchup featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Detroit Pistons. Whether you are tracking the action in that game or monitoring other matchups across the league, this promo code ensures you get off to an analytical, value-driven start.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

Player Opponent Point Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Detroit Pistons 29.5 Joel Embiid Miami Heat 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Miami Heat 26.5 Bam Adebayo Philadelphia 76ers 21.5 Tyler Herro Philadelphia 76ers 21.5

Tonight’s slate offers a fantastic opportunity to use your Sleeper promo, particularly with a few standout point totals on the board. We’ve seen time and time again that late injury news creates major market inefficiencies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all players with a consensus 29.5 points over/under against the Detroit Pistons. He draws a highly favorable matchup, especially considering the Pistons are dealing with six active injuries. With Cade Cunningham (lung) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) officially out, and Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson listed as doubtful, Detroit’s rotation is severely compromised. It does stand to reason that a compromised defense is the exact scenario you want to target for high-upside props.

In the other marquee matchup, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both carry high 26.5 point props as the Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Miami Heat. The 76ers are relatively healthy, missing only Johni Broome (out with a torn meniscus), but they’ll face a tough Heat squad anchored by Bam Adebayo. Adebayo, who is averaging a steady 20.09 points per game this season, has his points prop set at a solid 21.5. Miami has just one notable injury concern with Norman Powell considered day-to-day with a back issue, meaning Embiid and Maxey will have to navigate a mostly intact Heat defense.

Whether you’re backing Gilgeous-Alexander against a battered Pistons roster or targeting the star power in the Sixers-Heat showdown, these top lines present prime targets for your picks tonight.

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these details to unlock your bonuses and start hunting for longshots and value plays:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating and registering a new account on the Sleeper app. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, promo code WTOP is required to opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Strategic First Deposit: To activate the initial $20 bonus, you must deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure methods.

Important Deposit Match Details:

Keep in mind that your very first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make a $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched.

Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus ($20 bonus + $100 match). Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get the deposit match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will cover. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched. Plan your initial deposit carefully to ensure your account is fully loaded and ready to attack the NBA 2025 Regular Season action!