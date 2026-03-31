Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for All NBA, MLB Games (March 31)

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All new DFS users can redeem the Sleeper promo code WTOP to dive into a massive slate of MLB and NBA games tonight, including Cavaliers vs. Lakers and Knicks vs. Rockets.







You can get in on the action tonight with Sleeper. Get started by creating your new account and making your first deposit, which will give you a $20 bonus and a full deposit match of up to $100.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for $100 DFS Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

With the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 10:30 PM ET, it is never too early to look at the board, identify market inefficiencies, and secure some extra capital. For new Sleeper customers looking to get in on the action, entering the promo code WTOP provides immediate value to your bankroll.

When you register your account and make an initial minimum deposit of $10, Sleeper automatically credits you with a $20 bonus. Furthermore, they reward you with a 100% deposit match up to $100. We put a lot of stock in promos that offer a two-part structure like this, as it allows you to significantly boost your funds right out of the gate—provided you meet your local age requirements and are currently located in a participating state. Armed with your bonus funds, you can seamlessly transition to the daily fantasy board and build your entries with confidence before the opening tip.

NBA Player Prop Entries via Sleeper

Player Opponent Point Prop Luka Doncic Cleveland Cavaliers 31.5 Donovan Mitchell Los Angeles Lakers 24.5 Kevin Durant New York Knicks 24.5 Jalen Brunson Houston Rockets 24.5 Austin Reaves Cleveland Cavaliers 18.5

If you are looking to build high-value entries tonight, the points markets are offering some massive numbers for the league’s top stars. Pacing the board is Luka Doncic, whose over/under is set at a towering 31.5 points.

Just below him, we have a three-way tie at a 24.5 consensus line featuring Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Brunson. Mitchell will look to fill it up against a Los Angeles Lakers squad currently carrying a 2.7 Net Rating this season. Meanwhile, Brunson faces a Houston Rockets team that leads the board in total rebound percentage (54.9%) alongside a solid 3.6 Net Rating.

Perhaps the most interesting line of the night belongs to Austin Reaves. We’ve seen time and time again that consistent volume dictates value, and the Lakers guard is pouring in a stellar 23.53 points per game across 49 appearances this season. Going head-to-head with a steady Cavaliers defense boasting a 4.6 Net Rating, Reaves will need to maintain his high-scoring form to clear his total.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new Sleeper account by providing standard personal information. During this registration phase, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the promotion.

Once your account is verified, you will need to fund your bankroll using one of the secure methods available on the platform. A minimum deposit of at least $10 is required to activate the flat $20 bonus. However, strategy is key here: Sleeper will only provide a 100% match on your first deposit.

Because your initial deposit is what sets the baseline for the match, you should carefully consider how much you want to transfer into your account. If you just make the minimum $10 deposit, Sleeper will only match that $10. To extract the absolute maximum value of $120 in bonus funds ($20 sign-up bonus + $100 deposit match), making a first-time deposit of $100 is required.

Keep in mind that users do not have to deposit the full $100 to get a deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will honor. If you decide to deposit $50 instead, you will get exactly $50 matched. Combined with the $20 bonus, that leaves you with $70 in extra funds to hunt for value and build your entries before the 10:30 PM ET tip-off in Los Angeles.