Short-handed Warriors edge Rockets 115-113 in overtime thriller

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Podziemski had 26 points, De’Anthony Melton added 23 and the short-handed Golden State Warriors outlasted the Houston Rockets 115-113 in overtime Thursday night.

The Warriors were up three with about 30 seconds left in overtime when Kevin Durant was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made the first two before a miss. Golden State got the rebound and Melton made a tip-in layup with 5.3 seconds left to push the lead to 115-112.

Durant made 1 of 2 free throws after and a foul by the Rockets allowed Golden State to hold on for the win.

Al Horford added 17 points for the Warriors as Stephen Curry sat out for a 12th consecutive game with a knee injury. The Warriors have said that he’s expected to be re-evaluated around Tuesday.

Reed Sheppard led Houston with 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and Durant added 23.

It was tied with less than three minutes left in overtime before Podziemski made a 3-pointer followed by a driving layup to give Golden State a 111-106 lead about a minute later.

Amen Thompson made the first of two free throws before rebounding the miss on the second. Durant hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 1. Horford made a basket for Golden State to make it 113-110.

Alperen Sengun gave the Rockets the lead with about a minute left in regulation on a short basket before a 3-pointer by Horford put Golden State on top 101-99.

Another bucket by Sengun tied it with about 30 seconds remaining before Durant was called for a foul on Melton with 6.5 seconds left. But the Rockets challenged the call and it was overturned.

The Warriors won the jump ball and called a timeout, but Gui Santos turned the ball over with 0.3 seconds remaining before Thompson missed a shot under the basket to send it to overtime.

Up next

Golden State: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Houston: Hosts Portland on Friday night.

