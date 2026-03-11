Senators try to keep win streak alive, host the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (35-18-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Montreal Canadiens (35-18-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (32-22-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -159, Canadiens +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Montreal Canadiens with a three winning streak on the line.

Ottawa has a 6-5-6 record in Atlantic Division play and a 32-22-9 record overall. The Senators have allowed 198 goals while scoring 211 for a +13 scoring differential.

Montreal has an 11-8-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 35-18-10 record overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in the league with 223 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 6-5 in overtime in the previous meeting. Juraj Slafkovsky led the Canadiens with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 30 goals with 37 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-1-3, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

