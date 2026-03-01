Sacramento visits Los Angeles for conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (14-47, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-24, sixth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Sacramento Kings (14-47, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -13.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Lakers are 24-15 in conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 115.6 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Kings are 10-31 in conference matchups. Sacramento is 11-21 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (13.1). The Lakers average 110.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 115.6 the Lakers allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 124-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 32.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Nique Clifford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (illness).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

