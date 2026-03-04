Sabres look to keep win streak alive, visit the Penguins

Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has a 31-16-13 record overall and a 15-8-7 record in home games. The Penguins have a 31-4-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has gone 18-11-3 on the road and 36-19-6 overall. The Sabres have conceded 183 goals while scoring 206 for a +23 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Benjamin Kindel led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals with 33 assists for the Penguins. Anthony Mantha has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 33 goals and 31 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

