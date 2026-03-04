Robert Vilahamn named coach of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Robert Vilahamn was announced Wednesday as the new coach of the Portland Thorns of the National…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Robert Vilahamn was announced Wednesday as the new coach of the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Vilahamn, 43, most recently served as coach of the Tottenham Hotspur women’s team. Before joining the Women’s Super League club in 2023, Vilahamn was with BK Häcken in his native Sweden.

“Robert arrives with managerial experience at the highest levels of the women’s game, possesses a strong track record of helping players grow, and will strengthen our team environment by providing new global perspectives and insights” Thorns general manager Jeff Agoos said in a prepared statement.

Vilahamn replaces Rob Gale, who was dismissed after the Thorns finished 11-8-7 overall last season and fell 2-0 to the Washington Spirit in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs. Assistant Sarah Lowdon served as the team’s interim coach.

The Thorns were one of the NWSL’s founding clubs in 2013 and they’ve made the playoffs in all but one season. Portland won NWSL titles in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

“The club has everything I look for, with a clear ambition to win, an incredible fan base and a strong environment for developing talented players,” Vilahamn said. “The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and coming to the U.S. to be part of it is a major step in my career.”

The Thorns open the new season against the Washington Spirit on March 13.

