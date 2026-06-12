Tanner Bibee wins 2nd straight start to propel Guardians over Tigers 3-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee had eight strikeouts to win his second straight start as the Cleveland Guardians beat the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee had eight strikeouts to win his second straight start as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bibee — who went 0-7 in his first 13 starts this season — allowed only two hits in seven-plus innings, but they were home runs to Detroit’s James Outman and Spencer Torkelson. The right-hander (2-7) retired 14 of the 15 hitters he faced between home runs.

Cleveland’s Patrick Bailey and Steven Kwan both had two hits and an RBI. Cade Smith retired the Tigers in order in the ninth for his MLB-leading 22nd save.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (1-8) left after three innings because of left leg discomfort. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in his second-shortest outing of the season.

Cleveland’s Rhys Hoskins led off the second with a double to left field and scored when Bailey lined a base hit to left-center with two out. Bailey then scored on Brayan Rocchio’s triple to right.

Outman, who was claimed on waivers from Minnesota on Thursday, drove a sinker from Bibee into the stands in right-center on a 2-2 count to lead off the third. It was the first homer of the season for Outman, who batted .156 in 49 games for the Twins.

The Guardians left their lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Kwan’s base hit to center to score Angel Martínez.

Bibee exited in the eighth after Torkelson homered to center on a full count.

Up next

Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.70 ERA) is expected to be activated before Saturday’s game. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner had arthroscopic surgery last month to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. LHP Joey Cantillo (4-3, 4.57 ERA) will go for Cleveland.

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