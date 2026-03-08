RFU chief backs Steve Borthwick after England’s bruising Six Nations slide

LONDON (AP) — England coach Steve Borthwick has been backed by his boss after a third straight defeat in the…

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said he was “fully committed” to Borthwick even after a “hugely disappointing” run of results.

England was fifth in the table after starting the championship as a title favorite.

When Wales was thumped 48-7 in the opening round, England stretched its winning streak to 12 tests. But whippings from Scotland and Ireland crushed England’s title hopes. Then Italy piled on the indignities by beating England for the first time ever on Saturday.

England led 18-10 in Rome and was in control nearly an hour in until yellow cards to flanker Sam Underhill for head contact and to captain Maro Itoje for a cynical foul. Italy had lost its previous 32 tests against England but scored 13 straight points for the historic 23-18 win.

Sweeney staying loyal to Borthwick

“After a 12-match winning run, these past three results have been hugely disappointing and we feel that just as much as everyone else,” Sweeney said.

“Steve and his coaching team are working tirelessly to make improvements and we remain fully committed to supporting them and the players as they face France this weekend and then look ahead to the Nations Championship.

“Part of that support is being open about what hasn’t gone right during this Six Nations and making sure everyone has a clear sense of how we move through those challenges together.”

England finish on Saturday against France in Paris. Borthwick said in January he wanted the Six Nations title to be at stake at the Stade de France. But England looks set to finish fifth and lose four games in a single championship for the first time in 50 years.

“We will work together to understand and rectify why we have been unable to meet the expectations and anticipation going into these games,” Sweeney said.

“England fans rightly expect a team that learns and grows through adversity and we’re confident this group will do everything they can to deliver that.”

Asked after the Italy defeat if he was still the right man for the job, Borthwick said, “Absolutely. Right now this is a tough period but what we will do is learn from it and make sure we are stronger going forward.”

Itoje said the players, not Borthwick, should be held to account for their failures.

“We’re the ones doing what we’re doing on the pitch,” Itoje said. ”It’s our responsibility to make sure that we apply Steve’s vision, we apply Steve’s gameplan, because he’s been very clear and very thorough, as he always is.

“It’s on us. We need to be better. Steve can’t play the game for us. Myself as captain and the rest of the senior guys, we take responsibility. Steve is definitely the right guy for the job. He’s a fantastic coach.”

