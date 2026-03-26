Rex Maurer defends title in 400 IM at the NCAA swimming championships, and Texas leads after Day 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas junior Rex Maurer defended his title in the 400-yard individual medley at the NCAA swimming and…

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas junior Rex Maurer defended his title in the 400-yard individual medley at the NCAA swimming and diving championships, and the Longhorns held the team lead after Day 2 on Thursday.

Texas has 215.5 points, followed by Florida with 205 and Arizona State 133.5.

Josh Liendo won the 100 butterfly for Florida in a NCAA record time of 42.49, just passing Texas’ Hubert Kos on the final stroke. Kos matched Liendo’s record set in the prelims at 42.54. Arizona State’s Ilya Kharun also broke the 43-second mark.

Arizona State ended the night by winning its second relay of the championships, finishing the 200 freestyle with a NCAA record time of 1:12.46.

Virginia freshman Maximus Williamson won the 200 freestyle from lane eight in 1:30.03. In the prelims, Williamson tied his teammate David King for the final spot in the final and King ceded the spot.

California sophomore Yamato Okadome out-touched two Texas swimmers to win the 100-yard breaststroke in 49.90. Longhorns Campbell McKean and Nate Germonprez came in second and third, respectively.

SMU sophomore Luke Sitz claimed the one-meter diving title.

Day 3 of the four-day event continues on Friday with the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 400 medley relay and three-meter diving.

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