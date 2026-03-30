Reds host the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1) Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (0-0); Reds: Chase…

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (0-0); Reds: Chase Burns (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Reds scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 4.2.

Pittsburgh had a 71-91 record overall and a 27-54 record on the road last season. The Pirates slugged .350 with a .655 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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