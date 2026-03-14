Real Madrid’s Valverde keeps up scoring run in 4-1 win over Elche

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Federico Valverde kept up his scoring run by notching his fifth goal in three games to…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Federico Valverde kept up his scoring run by notching his fifth goal in three games to help Real Madrid beat Elche 4-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, with Arda Güler adding a spectacular late goal from well inside his own half.

The Uruguay midfielder scored with a right-footed curling strike that he took from the edge of area to double Madrid’s lead just before halftime.

That came three days after Valverde’s memorable hat trick in a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first game of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Prior to that, Valverde’s last-gasp goal earned a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the previous La Liga round.

The 27-year-old Valverde has been a key player for Madrid for several years now, with a reputation for being a workhorse in the midfield as well as providing a powerful long-distance strike from open play and free kicks.

But he has stepped up his scoring recently, scoring all seven of his goals this season since the turn of the year, and just when Madrid needed help in that department with Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham sidelined with injuries.

“I am not surprised because I know what Federico Valverde is capable of,” Madrid forward Brahim Díaz said. “It’s an honor to have him as a teammate, I am sure if he keeps shooting he will score many more goals.”

The game against Elche also featured a memorable goal by Güler, who scored Madrid’s fourth goal in the 89th minute when he successfully lobbed a shot from more than 10 yards inside his team’s own half. Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro could only watch as it sailed overhead and into his net.

The victory at the Santiago Bernabeu kept Madrid within one point of leader Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the 39th when he volleyed in a clearance resulting from a free kick by Valverde. Dean Huijsen made it 3-0 before Madrid’s youth player Manuel Ángel scored an own goal.

Madrid travels to England on Tuesday to play City in their second game with the 15-time European Cup winners eyeing a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Mbappé still doubtful for City

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said that Mbappé remains doubtful for the second leg of the City tie.

“We will give him a go tomorrow,” Arbeloa said, indicating that the striker would return to team training on Monday.

Mbappé hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a left knee problem that has been bothering him since December.

Getafe left with 10 after improper touch

Atletico Madrid got an early goal from wingback Nahuel Molina and held on for a 1-0 win over 10-man Getafe to remain in a distant third place.

Getafe defender Abdel Abqar was sent off with a direct red card in the 55th for pinching the genitals of Atletico’s Alexander Sorloth. Abqar said that he didn’t intend to do so.

Also, last-place Real Oviedo kept alive its hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Valencia 1-0, while Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at home.

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