Raygan Kirk records her 2nd straight shutout, and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Boston Fleet 2-0

BOSTON (AP) — Daryl Watts scored her eighth goal of the season with 11:01 left in the third period, Raygan…

BOSTON (AP) — Daryl Watts scored her eighth goal of the season with 11:01 left in the third period, Raygan Kirk recorded her second straight shutout, and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Boston Fleet 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Toronto (8-1-5-8) leads the PWHL with 14 points (4-0-2-0) in six games since the Olympic break — the team’s longest point streak of the season.

Boston (9-5-2-4), which sits atop the PWHL standings with 39 points, lost a home game for the first time this season. The Fleet were playing at home for the first time in 48 days.

Watts, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2018 with Boston College, cut to the left to create some separation and snuck it through the pads of goaltender Aerin Frankel to open the scoring. Watts also scored two goals in Toronto’s last game at Agganis Arena on March 26, 2025, a 4-2 win over the Fleet.

Blayre Turnbull added an empty netter with 26.5 seconds left after Boston pulled Frankel at 1:20. Turnbull is riding a four-game point streak with three goals and an assist to set a career high with 12 points.

Kirk made 26 saves for the first shutout win on the road in team history. Kirk also stopped 32 shots to shut out the Seattle Torrent 2-0 on Sunday.

Up next

Toronto has more than a week off before hosting Boston on March 27.

The Fleet host Seattle on Saturday and Vancouver on Tuesday before a rematch with the Sceptres.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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