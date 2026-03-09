Predators bring road losing streak into game against the Kraken

Nashville Predators (28-27-8, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-24-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Nashville Predators (28-27-8, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-24-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will aim to break their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 29-24-9 overall and 16-11-5 in home games. The Kraken have conceded 182 goals while scoring 176 for a -6 scoring differential.

Nashville has gone 11-14-5 in road games and 28-27-8 overall. The Predators are 22-6-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won 4-1 in the last meeting. Matthew Beniers led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 22 goals and 22 assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 30 goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored eight goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.