Poulin leads PWHL-leading Victoire to 6th straight win, 4- 3 over Sceptres in shootout

TORONTO (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in regulation and twice in a shootout and the PWHL-leading Montreal Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Poulin, the Victoire captain, was playing her second game since returning from a knee injury sustained playing for Canada in the Olympics.

After Lina Ljungblom scored early in the third period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead, Jesse Compher tied it with 1:04 left and goalie Raygan Kirk off for an extra frame.

Hayley Scamurra also scored for Montreal, and Sandra Abstreiter made 23 saves.

Maggie Connors and Blayre Turnbull — on her bobblehead night — added goals for Toronto. Kirk made 31 saves.

Victoire: Host Boston on Sunday, March 15.

Sceptres: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

