Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for NBA, CBB, MLB Predictions

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Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Terms and Conditions

✅ Age Requirement: You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

You must be to participate. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically located in an eligible US state at the time of registration.

You must be at the time of registration. ✅ New Customers Only: This offer is strictly available to first-time Polymarket users who have never held a previous account.

This offer is strictly available to who have never held a previous account. ✅ Promo Code Required: You must enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt into the offer. Mobile users will also skip the waitlist.

You must enter the Polymarket promo code during the registration process to opt into the offer. Mobile users will also skip the waitlist. ✅ Minimum Deposit: A qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20 is required to activate the bonus.

A qualifying is required to activate the bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a flat $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ One-Time Offer: This promotion can only be claimed once per customer and cannot be combined with other welcome offers.

This promotion can only be claimed and cannot be combined with other welcome offers. ✅ Valid Identification: You must provide valid proof of identification during the account registration process.

Polymarket Offer Overview

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. As part of the secure setup, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to slam in the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account to activate the bonus.

Thewill give users who make a $20 deposit a $20 sign up bonus — and allow users who sign up on their mobile device to skip the waitlest to begin trading on the platform.By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you get a $20 sign-up bonus to rev up your action. This exclusive welcome offer gives you the extra firepower you need to trade on today’s gritty Rockets-Knicks showdown, or any other NBA and MLB games lighting up the board this week as late-season desperation figures to kick in.Before you lock in your Polymarket promo code, make sure you’ve covered all the bases:For those of us looking to slam the door on tonight’s regular-season duel between the Rockets and Knicks, this promo delivers a highly accessible bankroll boost. Exclusively available for, this welcome offer grants a flat $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. To unlock this extra capital ahead of the 7:00 PM CDT tip-off in Houston, simply register a fresh account and complete an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your qualifying $20 deposit clears, that $20 bonus will hit your account, arming you with additional funds to trade on the Knicks and Rockets matchup. Keep in mind, to claim this promotion, you must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state when you sign up. This offer is strictly limited to first-time players who have not previously held an account.The moneyline market for tonight’s clash is virtually a pure pick ’em. If you take your $20 Polymarket sign-up bonus and trade on the slight home favorite—the Houston Rockets at -110—a winning ticket would return $18.18 in profit, cashing out at a total payout of $38.18. On the flip side, backing the gritty underdog New York Knicks at -109 with your $20 bonus nets $18.35 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $38.35. When we dig into the advanced metrics to find our edge, we see two contrasting strengths ready to collide. The Knicks’ offense is humming, boasting a superior Net Rate that outscores opponents by an estimated 6.5 points per 100 possessions over the regular season. By comparison, the Rockets sit lower with a 3.6 Net Rate. However, Houston figures to dominate the paint. The rebound-minded Rockets enter the matchup grabbing a massive 54.9% of all available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), compared to New York’s 52.9%.Getting started and claiming your $20 sign-up bonus before the Rockets and Knicks take the floor is a quick, straightforward process. To ensure we’re ready for tonight’s 7:00 PM CDT tip-off at the Toyota Center, simply follow our fearless forecast activation steps:Once your initial $20 deposit is successfully processed, your $20 bonus will drop into your account. You’ll be fully equipped with extra trading funds as you watch the action unfold nationally on NBC/Peacock or via the MSG away broadcast.