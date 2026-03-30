Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Mercyhurst at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Lehigh at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
La Salle at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Penn State at Pittsburgh — ACCN
Washington at Philadelphia — MLBN, NBCS Philadelphia +, Nationals.TV
Detroit at Pittsburgh — Detroit SportsNet, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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