Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Saint Joseph’s at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Saint Joseph’s at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
La Salle at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
St. Bonaventure at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
Colorado at Pittsburgh — Altitude, Altitude 2, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
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