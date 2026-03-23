Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Saint Joseph’s at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Lafayette at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Saint Joseph’s at…

Saint Joseph’s at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Saint Joseph’s at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

La Salle at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

St. Bonaventure at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Colorado at Pittsburgh — Altitude, Altitude 2, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

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