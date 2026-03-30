PCB fines bowler Naseem Shah $72,000 for criticizing politician’s presence at PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has fined fast bowler Naseem Shah $72,000 for a social media post…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has fined fast bowler Naseem Shah $72,000 for a social media post criticizing a politician’s presence at the opening game of the Pakistan Super League, which has banned spectators.

The chief Minister of the Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz, was invited to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium last Thursday, along with other dignitaries, and was introduced to officials of the eight franchises and players ahead of the opening game between defending champion Lahore Qalandars and first-timers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Shah wrote on X, “Why is she treated like the queen at Lord’s?” in an apparent reference to Nawaz’s presence at the stadium. He deleted the post soon afterward and later said his account was hacked.

Shah apologized after the PCB issued a notice to the fast bowler for violating the terms of his central contract as well as its media policy and regulations. He appeared before a three-member disciplinary committee in Lahore on Monday and was found guilty.

“It was noted that Naseem Shah’s social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB’s jurisdiction,” the PCB said.

Shah admitted on X that the controversial post was made by his management team and “it does not reflect” his views.

“I take full responsibility for my platform and have implemented the necessary changes to ensure this does not happen again,” Shah wrote on X. “I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this misuse of my platform.”

In fallout from the Iran war, fans are barred from attending games at Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament, which has been reduced to two venues — Lahore and Karachi. Fuel price hikes have prompted the government to urge people to restrict travel and work from home.

Last year, Pakistan allrounder Aamer Jamal was fined $4,000 for displaying a slogan in favor of cricket great Imran Khan, Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister.

Shah plays for new PSL franchise Rawalpindi Pindiz and returned expensive figures of 0-51 in the five-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi. Shah has taken 152 wickets while representing Pakistan in 20 test matches, 34 one-day internationals and 37 T20s.

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