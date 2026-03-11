Panthers host the Blue Jackets after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-10, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (32-29-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7…

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-10, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (32-29-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida has gone 17-14-3 at home and 32-29-3 overall. The Panthers serve 11.5 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Columbus is 16-13-3 on the road and 33-21-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 12-3-4 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-2 in the last matchup. Mathieu Olivier led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 28 goals with 31 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 24 goals and 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Olivier has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.