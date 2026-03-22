Panthers’ A.J. Greer suspended for 3 games for shoving Flames’ Connor Zary into the boards

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer has been suspended three games for shoving Calgary Flames forward Connor…

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer has been suspended three games for shoving Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary into the boards from behind.

The NHL announced the punishment on Sunday.

The play occurred 11:11 into the third period of Florida’s 4-1 loss at Calgary on Friday night. The 29-year-old Greer was assessed a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct.

Greer has a career-high 13 goals and 24 points in 68 games this season. He will miss games against Seattle, Minnesota and the New York Islanders, and he forfeits $13,281.24 in salary that goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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