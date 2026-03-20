Outfielder Jasson Domínguez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton by New York Yankees

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Jasson Domínguez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday by the New York Yankees, who…

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Jasson Domínguez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday by the New York Yankees, who don’t have a spot for the prospect.

Domínguez was hitting .325 with three homers and 10 RBIs during spring training.

New York is set with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger as their top three outfielders, and the Yankees likely want their last bench spot for a right-handed hitter of better defensive player rather than the switch-hitting Domínguez, a 23-year-old who is a better batter from the left side.

Domínguez tore his right UCL late in the 2023 season just after his major league debut. He struggled last year, hitting .257 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in 429 plate appearances.

A below-average defender, he struggled to adjust with the switch to left field from center. By starting in Triple-A, he will get regular playing time.

New York also optioned right-handers Kervin Castro and Yerry de los Santos to Scranton and reassigned catchers Ali Sánchez and Payton Henry to minor league camp along with and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

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