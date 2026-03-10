Oliver Kapanen scores as Canadiens hand Maple Leafs 8th straight loss

MONTREAL (AP) — Oliver Kapanen scored his 20th of the season as the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 3-1…

MONTREAL (AP) — Oliver Kapanen scored his 20th of the season as the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 3-1 win and handed the Toronto Maple Leafs their eighth consecutive loss Tuesday night.

Phillip Danault also scored, and Jake Evans added an empty-net goal for Montreal. Jakub Dobes made 17 saves.

William Nylander scored for struggling Toronto, which is on track to miss the playoffs after nine consecutive trips to the postseason.

Joseph Woll stopped 30 shots in a solid outing.

The Maple Leafs entered the night 11 points outside the playoffs and 13 behind the Canadiens, who held the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Besides two shifts on the power play, Cole Caufield sat at the end of the Canadiens’ bench from late in the second period through the end of the game. Montreal’s leading goal scorer appeared to be in some discomfort, with trainers occasionally checking in. The Canadiens said after the game that Caufield was sick.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews — a former 69-goal scorer — extended his goalless streak to 12 games.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Canadiens: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.