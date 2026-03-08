Oklahoma City puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (39-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (50-15, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Denver Nuggets (39-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (50-15, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Thunder take on Denver.

The Thunder have gone 9-3 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 118.6 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 16-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder’s 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 28 the Thunder won 127-121 in overtime led by 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Jamal Murray scored 39 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 110.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Alex Caruso: day to day (hip), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (abdomen), Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Chet Holmgren: day to day (illness), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

