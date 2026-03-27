Oilers and Golden Knights heading opposite directions after playoff-like atmosphere

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Thursday night had all the makings of a playoff-type…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Thursday night had all the makings of a playoff-type atmosphere in what has been an emotional rivalry.

It also was a matchup of teams heading in different directions.

The win moved the Oilers two points ahead of the Golden Knights for second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton made the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years despite finishing second in the division in 2024 and third last season.

And now the Oilers have won four of six games — their losses were to Florida and Tampa Bay — even with Leon Draisaitl likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury. He could return for the playoffs.

“We got to string more wins together before we start to pipe ourselves up,” Oilers winger Zach Hyman said. “But I think every year everybody doubts what we can do. We have the team that when we commit to playing the right way, it’s hard to score against us. It’s hard to play against a team that defends.

“On the other side, we got guys who can break the game open. Obviously, we’re missing one. We’ll get him back. When we do get him back, if we’re playing like this, we got a chance.”

Losing Draisaitl, who has 97 points in 65 games, clearly would be a difficult blow for any team. But the Oilers have a 22-year-old rookie in Matt Savoie, who since being elevated to the top line six games ago has produced three goals and an assist.

And any team with Connor McDavid, tied with the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov for first in the NHL with 121 points, would be difficult to count out.

“We’re looking more like we’re playing a playoff game,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “More attention to detail. We’re simplifying our game. It’s nice to see. Everyone seems like they’re dialed in and they know the urgency to play right.”

The Golden Knights are trying to find their way.

They entered the Olympics break four points ahead of Edmonton for first place in the division, but have gone 5-11 since returning to action. That includes losses in five of their past six games.

Until Mark Stone scored two goals against Edmonton, he had just two power-play assists since action resumed. Jack Eichel picked up an assist Thursday to end a six-game stretch without a point.

The loss to the Oilers assured the Golden Knights will not have more wins than losses for the first time in their nine-year history.

Even more jarring, they are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time. Los Angeles (76 points) is only three points behind the Golden Knights for the final spot in the division. Utah (80) and Vegas (79) could wind up being the wild-card teams in the Western Conference, but Nashville (77) and Seattle (74) lurk nearby.

“We’re just trying to get our game together and get in,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s been a battle for us since the Olympic break to win games, so let’s get winning again to feel good about ourselves. Take care of winning, and then we’ll worry about if and when and whoever our opponent is.”

Should they get in, the Golden Knights could face the Oilers yet again.

The Oilers have dominated the Golden Knights in recent meetings, winning the past five regular-season matchups and nine of the past 10 overall with last year’s second-round Edmonton five-game playoff victory included.

“We just need to find ways to win,” Eichel said. “It feels like we’ve been doing the opposite. It’s the end of March, and that’s all that really matters.”

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