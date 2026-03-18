OG Promo Code: Get 100% Boosts For NBA, March Madness Predictions

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All new users can redeem the OG.com promo code offer in time for March Madness starting this week, and will receive up to $100 in bonuses while doing so. Set up a new account to get started, and start diving into NBA games tonight such as the Warriors-Celtics and Lakers-Rockets, while getting a head start on the NCAA Tournament officially starting Thursday.



Create a new account with this promo code offer, and you will receive five straight days of a 100% profit boost, starting today. You can use these profit boost tokens on any NBA predictions tonight, and then a full weekend of college basketball starting tomorrow. OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

Set up your new account with OG.com and get predictions in for tonight’s NBA slate and much more.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for 5 100% Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 18, 2026

All new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use on any sports prediction today, tomorrow, and for the next five days total starting today. This is the perfect opportunity to double your winnings on a sport and market you are excited about.

There is no better time for a college basketball fan than the beginning of March Madness, with games on pretty much all day starting on Thursday, and going throughout the rest of the weekend.

How to Redeem the OG.com Promo Code

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA, CBB or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

Make NBA Predictions Today with OG.com

With the tournament starting tomorrow, college basketball is going to get the majority of the attention, but that does not take away from a pretty sizable NBA slate of games tonight, highlighted by a fun Western Conference matchup between two teams in the playoff picture.

There are nine games total, with the full schedule outlined below: