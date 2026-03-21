OG Promo Code: Claim $100 March Madness Bonus for NCAA Tournament Predictions

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The second round of the NCAA Tournament starts today at 12:15 between Saint Louis and Michigan, and all new users excited to dive in can redeem a generous bonus with the OG.com promo code. Use this opportunity to set up a new account and claim $100 total in bonuses for March Madness predictions, starting today.







The way this welcome offer works is that you can create a new account using this promo code, and receive five straight days of a 100% profit boost. These profit boost tokens can be used on any March Madness game today, and will allow you to boost your winnings by up to $20 with each profit boost token.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

As mentioned earlier, the first game tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET between Saint Louis and Michigan, with a total of eight games on the schedule today.

OG.com Promo Code Offer to Receive 5 100% NCAA Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 21, 2026

All new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use on any March Madness prediction today, tomorrow, and for the next five days total. This allows you to use a profit boost on any NCAA Tournament game today and tomorrow, and then still have three days of profit boosts to use on NBA, or any other sport, predictions early next week.

How to Sign Up With This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

NCAA Tournament Schedule for Saturday

As mentioned earlier, there are eight total games on tap for March Madness today. Below, we will detail the full schedule:

Saint Louis (9 seed) vs. Michigan (1 seed), 12:15 p.m. ET

Louisville (6 seed) vs. Michigan State (3 seed), 2:45 p.m. ET

TCU (9 seed) vs. Duke (1 seed), 5:15 p.m. ET

Texas A&M (10 seed) vs. Houston (2 seed), 6:10 p.m. ET

Texas (11 seed) vs. Gonzaga (3 seed), 7:10 p.m. ET

VCU (11 seed) vs. Illinois (3 seed), 7:50 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt (4 seed) vs. Nebraska (4 seed), 8:45 p.m. ET

High Point (12 seed) vs. Arkansas (4 seed), 9:45 p.m. ET

So, we have two No. 1 seeds playing today in Michigan and Duke, the latter of which survived a real scare against Siena in the first round when they were down by as many as 13 in the second half.

The highest seed playing today is High Point, who knocked off Wisconsin in the first round. It should be another great day of college basketball, so sign up using the OG.com promo code offer to get started.