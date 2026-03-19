OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Prediction Markets

The wait for the start of March Madness is over, and all new users can activate the OG.com promo code offer in time for the NCAA Tournament starting today. Create a new account to receive up to $100 in bonuses for any March Madness game today.







Create a new account with this promo code offer, and you will receive five straight days of a 100% profit boost, starting today. You can use these profit boost tokens on your favorite NCAA Tournament games today, and boost your winnings by up to $20 with each profit boost token.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

Call your shot on your favorite upsets with this promo code offer, and make sure to set up your new account with OG.com to receive profit boost tokens for March Madness today.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for 5 100% NCAA Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 19, 2026

All new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use on any March Madness prediction today, tomorrow, and for the next five days total starting today. This welcome offer is as good as it gets for a weekend like this where there are so many games on over the course of the day, and you can use five separate profit boost tokens these next five days.

The NCAA Tournament will go from Thursday to Sunday, but there are also NBA games all day that you can use these profit boost tokens on, especially the couple days after this weekend where the tournament takes a break.

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

NCAA Tournament Preview Thursday, March 19th

There are a total of 16 games on the schedule for March Madness today, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET between TCU vs. Ohio State, and games tipping off pretty much every half hour after that, all the way up until the last game of the night between Idaho and Houston at 10:10 p.m. ET.

In-between, we have two No. 1 seeds playing today in Duke and Michigan, who are both heavy favorites to win the entire tournament and should take care of business with ease tonight.

Use OG.com for all of your March Madness predictions, and take advantage of this welcome offer to receive profit boosts to get started.