OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for March Madness Predictions Sunday

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Start making predictions on the last day of March Madness for the weekend with this OG.com promo code offer. All new users can set up a new account to receive up to $100 in bonuses for any March Madness game today.







This promo code offer comes with five straight days of a profit boost token, leading right up to the next round of the tournament after today. You can use these profit boost tokens on your favorite NCAA Tournament games today, NBA games throughout the week, and then the Sweet 16 matchups starting later next week Boost your winnings by up to $20 with each profit boost token.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

So far the tournament has been filled with favorites winning and covering the spread, which means we are ripe for some upsets today. Make your predictions using this OG.com promo code offer to get started.

OG.com Promo Code Offer to Receive 5 100% March Madness Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 22, 2026

The details of this welcome offer is the perfect way to enjoy March Madness, as you will be able to receive a 100% profit boost token for five straight days after signing up, which starts today.

There is no better time of the year to be a fan of college basketball, and the first weekend of the tournament specifically is about as good as it gets. So, use this welcome offer to start placing your favorite March Madness predictions.

March Madness Sunday Preview

Just like yesterday, there are eight total games on tap for the NCAA Tournament today. So far, no 1 or 2 seeds have been eliminated, but more need to make sure they keep pace today in Florida, Arizona, Iowa State and Uconn.

Below, we will detail the full schedule:

Miami (7 seed) vs. Purdue (2 seed), 12:10 p.m. ET

Kentucky (7 seed) vs. Iowa State (2 seed), 2:45 p.m. ET

St. Johns (5 seed) vs. Kansas (4 seed), 5:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee (6 seed) vs. Virginia (3 seed), 6:10 p.m. ET

Iowa (9 seed) vs. Florida (1 seed), 7:10 p.m. ET

Utah State (9 seed) vs. Arizona (1 seed), 7:50 p.m. ET

UCLA (7 seed) vs. Uconn (2 seed), 8:45 p.m. ET

Texas Tech (5 seed) vs. Alabama (4 seed), 9:45 p.m. ET

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: