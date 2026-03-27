Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for St. John’s-Duke, NCAA Tournament

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Start placing your favorite predictions for the Sweet 16 tonight when you redeem the Novig promo code WTOP. There are a bunch of awesome games across a bunch of sports today, but the Sweet 16 highlights the evening with four fantastic games, including matchups between Michigan State vs. Uconn and St. Johns vs. Duke.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any NCAA Tournament play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Sweet 16 Bonus Friday

Take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer before tip-off on tonight’s Eastern Time slate. Whether you are trading on the Huskies to cover the consensus odds or projecting a high-scoring affair between Duke and St. John’s, review the details below to see exactly what you get when signing up with the latest Novig promo code:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

New Novig users have a unique opportunity to boost their accounts ahead of tonight’s thrilling college basketball slate. By signing up with the latest Novig promo code, you will unlock a generous welcome package featuring 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100. Whether you want to back the UConn Huskies as narrow favorites against the Michigan State Spartans or predict the total points in the showdown between the St. John’s Red Storm and Duke Blue Devils, this initial discount gives you an immediate analytical edge on your first real-money entry.

Keep in mind that this exclusive promotional package is only eligible for completely new Novig users. Additionally, the included Novig Coins operate as a specialized virtual currency that can be utilized exclusively in Novig’s free mode. This dedicated virtual currency allows you to explore the innovative prediction market platform and practice your trading strategies before deciding to deploy real money or your Novig Cash on tonight’s premium college basketball action.

Use Novig for Sweet 16 Predictions

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Michigan State Spartans @ UConn Huskies UConn -1.5 (-109) / MSU +1.5 (-110) 134.5 (O -111 / U -109) St. John’s Red Storm @ Duke Blue Devils Duke -6.5 (-110) / St. John’s +6.5 (-109) 141.5 (O -108 / U -112)

When looking for the best predictions to utilize your promo tonight, both matchups offer intriguing angles backed by standout player performances. We put a lot of stock in underlying metrics, and here is where we see the value:

The Huskies are narrow 1.5-point favorites against the Spartans, and it does stand to reason that their frontcourt dominance makes them an appealing pick to cover. Tarris Reed Jr. is posting massive numbers so far through the NCAA Tournament, averaging 20.5 points and a staggering 20.0 rebounds per game while shooting 65.2% from the field. Paired with Alex Karaban’s 24.5 points per tourney game, UConn’s offense is highly efficient. While Michigan State has elite playmaking from Jeremy Fears Jr. and highly efficient scoring from Coen Carr, UConn’s overwhelming rebounding advantage makes them a strong trade tonight

The No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils are favored by 6.5 points over the St. John’s Red Storm, with the total set at 141.5. Duke’s offense is fueled by Cameron Boozer, who has averaged a double-double with 20.5 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting an exceptional 94.7% from the free-throw line in the tournament. Isaiah Evans provides excellent secondary scoring with 16.5 points on average. On the other side, the Red Storm will push the pace through big man Zuby Ejiofor, who is also averaging a double-double, alongside Bryce Hopkins and his 15.5 points per NCAA Tournament game.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for Sweet 16 Bonus

It is never too early to look at setting up your account so you can capitalize on these market inefficiencies. Claiming your exclusive discount and bonus currency is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your Novig promo:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information and providing the required proof of identification to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your new account. Place Your Order: Execute an order on the platform to automatically receive a 10% discount. This discount can save you as much as $100!

As an added bonus, this promotional offer also rewards you with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively in Novig’s free mode, giving you the perfect opportunity to test the platform and refine your trading mechanics before utilizing your real-money deposit.